EAST LANSING - When people ask me how Michigan State’s football team is looking so far in camp, my quick response is “mature.” The Spartans are looking mature, acting mature.

We in the media haven’t watched enough practice to draw many other conclusions, and the Spartans won’t be in pads until today’s practice. That’s when the competitions will gain more flavor and fervor.

In the meantime, there seems to be a difference between the way these proven Spartans are carrying themselves in preseason camp in comparison to last year’s hopefuls.

They’re largely the same group of guys. But many of them seem like men to me, now. They are less meek, more sure. And they have a 10-win season on their resumé to strengthen their disposition.

“I think the mindset is different simply because we’ve got more confidence,” said senior safety Khari Willis, a strong bet for a captain’s seat. “But the way we’re working is the same. I feel like that is going to help us. I feel like the chemistry is better. We identify who we are. Now we have an identity. Now it’s about going out and improving on that identity that we developed in ’17. It’s a new year with new challenges. The guys we have in this locker room embrace that and that’s something you appreciate as a leader.”

Linebacker Joe Bachie and wide receiver Felton Davis were among the players who noticed from the first day of practice last Thursday that things have been accelerated.

“There’s a lot of retention, a lot of experience, a lot of people already having a good feel for what our offense is like, and what tempo in practice is like,” said senior tight end Matt Sokol. “The first day, there were a few mistakes here and there but as a whole there was a lot of good stuff going on.”

The experience, the wins … they lead to expectations. These guys are comfortable with that.

“The hype, all that stuff, we just keep our head focused, put our head down, go to work, do the work like Coach D says,” Sokol said. “We know internally what we have to do, what we have to get better at, what we have to accomplish as defensive and offensive units to reach our goals. We try to block out all of that and keep it internal and create our own excitement out here on this field and just get ready to bring it.”

And pressure?

“There’s a lot of confidence but there is also a lot of pressure for all those guys to make sure that they continue to progress individually,” Sokol said. “We have to live up to that. There are less excuses now. There’s no more, ‘We’re a young offense.’ We’ve all played a significant amount of football so it’s up to us to put in the work and do the little things that we need to each do individually to better ourselves as a whole.”