SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - With three potential All-Big Ten picks anchoring the team’s skill positions in junior quarterback Brian Lewerke, senior running back LJ Scott and senior wide receiver Felton Davis, the Michigan State football team has the potential to put up a lot of points in 2018.

Last season, during a 10-win season, MSU averaged nearly 25 points per game, while totaling almost 5,000 yards of total offense.

Michigan State ranked No. 10 in the Big Ten in scoring offense in 2017. If the Spartans expect to surpass that production this season, one area that will need to be the strongest it’s been in the past five seasons will be the offensive line.

All indications, for a program that has sent four offensive linemen to the NFL in the past three seasons - Jack Conklin (Tennessee Titans), Donavon Clark (Los Angeles Chargers), Jack Allen (New Orleans Saints) and Brian Allen (Los Angeles Rams) - is that the Spartans will once again attempt to be defined by a strong run game and an opportunistic and potentially quick-strike passing attack.

The offensive line lost just one significant contributor from last season in Brian Allen.

The Spartans have six returning offensive linemen with starting experience and seven who have seen significant game reps.

The starting lineup is expected to be:

* Cole Chewins (6-8, 290, Jr., Clarkston) at left tackle.

* David Beedle (6-5, 333, Sr., Clarkston) at left guard.

* Tyler Higby (6-5, 285, Jr., Houston) at center.

* Kevin Jarvis (6-4, 321, Soph., Chicago) at right guard.

* At right tackle, Luke Campbell (6-5, 290, Soph., Lewis Center, Ohio) or Jordan Reid (6-4, 275, Soph., Detroit).

“In terms of guys who know what to do, we’re set,’’ said assistant head coach and offensive line coach Mark Staten, in his 12th season. “K.J. (Kevin Jarvis) should be a dominant player for us and he’s shown that in practice. He’s probably the best puncher on our team. He’s got those big thick, ham hock hands and he’s doing really well with that.’’