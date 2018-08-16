EAST LANSING –While most of his teammates are struggling through the dog days of training camp, redshirt freshman tailback Weston Bridges can’t stop smiling.

He’s just happy to have football again, after overcoming a pair of ACL tears to his left knee.

“I’m back, I’m blessed,” Bridges said. “I am happy.”

Past injuries have not diminished the speed that Bridges a recruiting priority for Michigan State as a senior at Copley High in Ohio.

“He’s had some flashes,” Mark Dantonio said. “He looks like Jeremy Langford at times. He’s got that breakaway speed. He’s elusive and continues to learn.”

Bridges is beginning to trust his knee. In fact, he has shown remarkably little apprehension given the severity of past injuries.

“I’m definitely confident, I don’t think about it at all,” Bridges said. “You’ve just got to go … When I’m on that field you’ve got to forget about it, you’ve got to go.”

His enthusiasm has not been lost on his teammates.

“He’s got an urge to learn, and an urge to play,” senior tailback LJ Scott said. “He’s back on the ground, and I was talking to Coach D (the other day), about how fast and how good he looks.”