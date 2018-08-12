EAST LANSING - Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel is a bit unsure which players are going to prove to be serviceable defensive ends in 2018, but he has no such problems at linebacker.



“This is truly not coach-speak, but I am excited that I can sit here and name them,” Tressel said. “Antjuan Simmons, Andrew Dowell, Grayson Miller, Byron Bullough, Joe Bachie, Jon Reschke, Tyriq Thompson and Brandon Randle all have at least 200 snaps under their belt.”

“You look at the ‘star’ spot: Dowell, Simmons and Grayson Miller, that’s three guys that can play Big Ten football and have shown it. Andrew Dowell is in the first group right now. Antjuan Simmons and Grayson Miller are both rotating with the second group and popping up with the ones every once in awhile.

“At the ‘money’ spot, we lost Chris Frey, but Tyriq Thompson, Brandon Randle, Jon Reschke, Noah Harvey, are all good football players. Three of the guys I have named have already shown they can play at this level.

“And Byron Bullough had a fantastic spring. He might have had the best spring of anybody so we want to find ways to get him on the field, too.”