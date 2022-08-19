Camp Update: Houser on schedule at QB, battling for back-up role

East Lansing, Mich. — As is true for most college freshmen, Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser’s first few semesters in East Lansing have been full of change and subsequent learning curves.

The 18-year-old received a taste of his new, hectic schedule after taking a full class load while participating in spring and summer practices. Now that August camp is underway and Michigan State’s first game against Western Michigan is quickly approaching, Houser said he is finally getting used to college life, both on and off the field.

“When I first came in, it was all just craziness. I was all over the place as far as my ability,” Houser said. “I feel like from spring to now I've definitely grown substantially as far as learning the plays and getting down the offense and starting to make some plays on the field.”

Houser committed to Boise State in April 2021 while playing for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. He de-committed from the Broncos on June 24, 2021, and three days later, chose to play in East Lansing.

He was a three-star prospect at the time of those commitments. Following his verbal pledge to Michigan State, Houser began displaying blue chip talent and skill at the regional and national camps. He earned an invitation to the national Elite 11 finals and saw his ranking leap into the Top 250. Rivals.com ranked the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the class.

Houser competed against elite defensive talent at one of the top-ranked high schools in the nation. Even so, not much at that level could have prepared him for the athleticism of Michigan State’s veterans at recent practices.

“We have some players on our defense that I haven't really gone against before,” Houser said. “To name a couple, we’ve got Jacoby Windmon, who kind of had his way with me the other day at practice. Also X [Xavier Henderson] and a couple of the corners that are just really good athletes. I kind of have to change a little bit of my ability just to match with them because they’re really good. So I'm still growing, trying to get better.”

Making those changes is certainly easier with a friend around. That is what Houser has in wide receiver Germie Bernard, a true freshman from Henderson, Nev. The duo first played together in sixth grade, and their chemistry has since carried over to the Spartans’ practice field.

“That connection’s definitely there,” Houser said. “We kind of know where we're going to be and where the ball is going to be, based on his routes and stuff like that.”

Having both enrolled in January, Houser and Bernard have grown together not only as teammates and friends, but now as roommates.

“When I first got here I didn’t really know anybody except for him, and we ended up being roommates. It was kind of good to have somebody there that you’ve known for a while,” Houser said. “We kind of go through certain stuff together like fall camp and practice and stuff like that. Having him be with me was good, and I’m also there for him.”

It also helps to learn from an experienced, vocal leader like junior quarterback Payton Thorne.

“I’m blessed to be learning from him [Thorne] because he's been through it for a couple years now, and he's the type of guy that knows the ins and outs of the whole offense,” Houser said. “He’s able to kind of translate his knowledge and his pointers to me. Being able to learn under him is really good. I'm excited to keep building that.”

After starting every game last year for the Spartans, Thorne has established himself as QB1 in offensive coordinator Jay Johnson’s system. Still, Johnson said Houser is competing well behind Thorne and redshirt sophomore Noah Kim.

Johnson suggested that Kim would be the backup option at quarterback if the season started today, but he did not count out the potential for Houser to make things interesting in the coming weeks.

“That’s still, I would say, somewhat of an ongoing battle, and we’ll continue to kind of evaluate that probably in the next eight to 10 days,” Johnson said.

Johnson did not mention Hampton Fay on Thursday. Fay is one of four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

With preparation for the season opener drawing near, repetition opportunities with the first- and second-string become limited. Thorne is a lock to get maximum prep time, of course. Kim has jockeyed into that No. 2 spot, but Houser remained in the picture heading into Saturday’s closed scrimmage.

Johnson’s willingness to see out this battle indicates improvement in Houser’s play throughout camp and into last weekend’s scrimmage. Despite being disrupted by the Spartans’ defense in the past, Houser came away from the scrimmage pleased with himself and the offense overall.

“We’ve been practicing against [MSU’s defense] the whole spring and fall, so I kind of knew what to expect going in, made a couple plays, got to drive downfield and score,” Houser said. “So there were a couple of opportunities for me to make plays.”

As Houser continues to accumulate scrimmage and practice experience, his long term goal of earning playing time remains intact.

“I definitely want to get in at a certain part of the game,” Houser said. “Whether that's certain minutes or however long it is, I definitely want to get in the game and get the experience because I feel like I need that experience.

“I’ve just got to keep building rapport with the team. I’ve got to start building trust with the coaches so they can trust me to put me in the game.”