Drew Beesley’s rise from walk-on status to first-string defensive end would seem like a unique, storybook progression at most programs.

But at Michigan State, Beesley happens to be following the trek of Kenny Willekes - the most storied former walk-on in the nation in 2019.

Beesley isn’t slated to flirt with All-America honors as a fifth-year senior defensive end for the Spartans in 2020 - the way Willekes did in 2018 and 2019. But Beesley brings a functional skill set that is continuing on a uptick through preseason camp as the Spartans get set for their season opener on Oct. 24 against Rutgers.

“There’s no replacing Kenny,” Beesley said during a Zoom interview after practice on Thursday evening. “There will always only be one Kenny Willekes. He always emphasized running to the ball, getting to the ball. I looked up to him a lot.”

Michigan State hasn’t officially released its depth chart. But insiders and most leading indications - such as Michigan State making Beesley available for interviews on Thursday - point to the 6-foot-2, 260-pound redshirt-senior from Rochester Hills, Mich., as the lead candidate for the job to start at defensive end opposite Jacub Panasiuk.

Beesley played 261 snaps last year as the first defensive end off the bench. He had six tackles for loss, ranking No. 7 on the team in that category.

The economics major is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

“Drew Beesley has played football in the Big Ten, and (we) see him continue to grow,” said defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton.

Beesley has gained 12 pounds since last year, up to 260.