EAST LANSING - At defensive end, Michigan State has a good one in Kenny Willekes, and the need to find a bookend for him.

Willekes was third-string All-Big Ten last year, probably heading toward bigger and better accolades this year.

The other d-end position is one of only two spots on defense at which Michigan State must find a new starter. Demetrius Cooper graduated after playing boundary defensive end adequately last year, but not spectacularly.

SpartanMag.com continues to project sophomore Jacub Panasiuk (6-3, 269) to become the starter.

Junior Justice Alexander (6-5, 257, Macedonia, Ohio) has never been part of the playing group, but he made some progress in the spring.

Regardless of who starts, Michigan State needs defensive ends to emerge and play accountable football against the run. Providing some pass rush heat would be a much-welcomed bonus.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel believes he has some candidates.

"Jacub Panasiuk has definitely improved," Tressel said. "He’s gotten his body better. We have a number of guys who have improved."

