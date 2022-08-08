Camp Update: Carrick recharged and ready to compete on tightly-knit o-line

East Lansing, Mich. — Despite graduating six seniors and losing two players to the transfer portal following the 2021 season, the Michigan State offensive line remains a tight, functional group. In fact, it’s the closest it’s been in at least six years - just ask Matt Carrick.

Carrick, a sixth-year senior who opted to use his extra COVID year of eligibility to return to Michigan State, is one of the older and more experienced members of the unit heading into the fall. The advertising grad spent most of the spring and summer recovering from a leg injury that forced him to miss the final six games of last season.

With August practice having kicked off last week, Carrick said he has been feeling a different type of connection with this year’s offensive line group. The bond grew stronger through the off-season and has picked up as fall camp has progressed.

“I'm really excited about this offensive line,” Carrick said after practice, Monday morning. “I feel like we mesh really well together and I think guys are really coming in ready to work well together.

“It’s a different approach than what we’ve had before because we have a lot of young guys in the room, so we've got to bring them along with us.”

The Spartans will be in full pads by the end of the week, after the NCAA-mandated progression from no pads, to shells and then full pads.

The Spartans will have a good measure of experience with the starting unit, but will need a slew of first- and second-year players to rally and provide dependable support as reserves.

“Things have been a little bit slower, but I really like how the guys are fitting in,” he said. “Especially with the starting five, and then Brian [Greene] coming in.”

Jarrett Horst (left tackle), J.D. Duplain (left guard), Nick Samac (center) and Spencer Brown (right tackle) are expected to rep with the first string throughout the fall.

Greene has been repping at center and guard, about 50-50 at each position, according to offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.

Carrick and Greene will be the likely options at right guard. Carrick has 18 career starts at the position.

Greene is a sixth-year graduate transfer from Washington State, one of many newcomers to a position group that needed an influx of bodies following the roster turnover from last season.

Greene, a former starter and All-Pac 12 honorable mention selection, joins three-star recruits Kristian Phillips, Gavin Broscious, Ashton Lepo and Braden Miller as new faces within Chris Kapilovic’s system.

“Brian Greene has been a great addition,” Kapilovic said. “So you feel like you have four interior guys that have played and been in the fire, if everybody is healthy.”

Aside from being an experienced player who can contribute at both center and guard, Greene has become one of Carrick’s closest friends on the team in a short amount of time.

“He’s a really good guy to be around,” Carrick said of Greene. “When Brian came in this summer, I think I hung out with him more than anyone. I don’t know if it's more so an age thing or what, but throughout the summer me and Brian made sure we were doing drills together and even going out fishing or golfing.”

An avid fisherman who grew up angling on Lake Erie with his dad, Carrick has found some productive fishing spots along the Red Cedar River. Greene often goes with him.

The company that Greene and other offensive linemen provide on and off the field is what keeps Carrick motivated and excited for the 2022 season.

Gradually getting back up to speed, Carrick projects to have a sizable role on the offensive line by the time the Spartans prepare for their season-opening matchup against Western Michigan on Sept. 2.

Carrick started 11 games at right guard as a redshirt sophomore in 2019. He followed that up by starting all seven games of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Carrick was hurried into a starting role due in those seasons due in part to injuries sustained by the now-graduated Kevin Jarvis.

As a senior in 2021, Jarvis regained health and moved from tackle back to his natural position of offensive guard. That bumped Carrick to second string.

Carrick played 211 snaps last year at right guard, and played the best football of his career despite serving as a back-up. In fact, Kapilovic went with Carrick as the go-to right guard for the extra overtime period in the victory over Nebraska.

Since fall camp started, Kapilovic has been slowly adding to Carrick’s reps.

“We kind of had him on a little bit of pitch count,” Kapilovic said, “making sure we don't wear him down. But the flip side of that is he's a little rusty. It’s been a while. His fourth practice was better than his first practice, so that’s what you want to see and if he just keeps that progression, I think he'll be good.”

Without getting into specifics about the injury which ended his 2021 season, Carrick says recovery remains on schedule.

“Right now I feel 100 percent as far as health,” he said. “With football, it's just trying to get the rust off. But I'm really excited for the season because I feel like this is going to be my best season yet, just because of all the work that I put in.”

This isn’t the first time he has had to bounce back from injury. Carrick sustained a lower body injury in the summer of 2017 while playing in the Ohio North-South All-Star Game, just weeks before enrolling at Michigan State.

Carrick says he learned from that experience, and felt he became too discouraged by the injury. This time, the injury was different, and so was Carrick’s disposition.

He frequently posted updates on social media about his progress and recovery, portraying an upbeat attitude.

He also came to terms with spending last season as a second-stringer.

“Coach Kap told me to look at it like I was a second starter,” Carrick said.

Carrick said the adversity will help him grow as a player in 2022.

“My big outlook on it was that I’m not going to allow this to make me worse, and I'm going to get better from it,” Carrick said.

From a group point of view, Michigan State’s offensive linemen have welcomed each other as competitors on the practice field and teammates and friends off of it. Whether fishing the Red Cedar or challenging each other in practice, the continuity within the group has been key to developing a sense of confidence that will help them build on last year’s accomplishments and push for more.

“If you don’t have competition around, it's really hard to become a better football player,” Carrick said of his teammates in the offensive line room. “It’s really nice seeing that all our guys share the same interest of wanting to get better.”