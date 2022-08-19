Camp Update: Broussard eager to do his part at RB

East Lansing, Mich. – Jarek Broussard stopped short of saying that his transfer portal destination was Michigan State or bust.

“There was a list of reasons why I came here,” said the transfer running back from the University of Colorado. “I was fortunate enough to be coached by most of the (MSU) staff during my time at CU. When I did hit the transfer portal and when they (MSU) reached out, I’m not going to say it was a no-brainer but that relationship we built during my time at Colorado did play like a huge role in getting (me) here.’’

Broussard is focused on making sure the remaining two years of his college eligibility don’t translate into a bust.

Broussard is a strong candidate to emerge as Michigan State’s starting tailback in time for the No. 15-ranked Spartans’ opener on Sept. 2 against Western Michigan. He expects to be among the top contributors in a running backs room that includes fellow transfer and redshirt sophomore Jalen Berger, redshirt senior Elijah Collins, junior Jordon Simmons, redshirt senior Harold Joiner and redshirt freshman Davion Primm.

“There is a lot of competition there,” Tucker said. “Broussard is doing well. He is showing up. I’m glad we got him.

“Elijah has been playing fast. Harold has been hitting the hole hard and has really good ball skills out of the backfield.

“Berger has been running behind his pads and falling forward on contact. He had really good traffic burst through the hole (in the first scrimmage) and showed good vision and ran hard.

“The final scrimmage is going to be a huge scrimmage for us because we are going to decide who we are going to give the reps to in preparation for the game. Not everyone can get reps in game week.”

Broussard knows what is expected of him after spending a season at Colorado under MSU head coach Mel Tucker and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson. Broussard was lost to injury early in the 2019 season. After Tucker left for Michigan State, Broussard emerged as a star for Colorado, earning 2020 PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors in a COVID-shortened season.

Broussard is not interested in comparisons to All-America runner Kenneth Walker III, who left MSU as a Doak Walker Award winner and became a second round pick of the Seattle Seahawks.

But Broussard is taking stock in the fact that Walker, a transfer portal addition like himself who found success after leaving Wake Forest to join MSU, is an example of a formula he finds appealing now that he is a Spartan.

“Seeing a guy come in from a different program, kind of similar to where I am and seeing him going crazy like that, that’s very eye-opening and I just kind of want to do the same,’’ said Broussard, who graduated from CU with a bachelor’s degree in ethnic studies. “Just being able to be out there with the team and being able to contribute, I feel like that’s what drives me the most. Winning games is fun and stuff but your best ability is availability, and I just kind of stick with that and be as available as I can.’’

Broussard, a fifth-year graduate transfer, seems poised to regain his status as one of the top runners in the nation.

College football analysts seemed to think so, too, because the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Broussard – nicknamed “Mouse” because of his ability to work in and out of tight spaces while toting the rock - has been named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List.

But that’s where the Walker comparisons stop, even though Broussard reeled off six 100-yard games while with the Buffaloes.

“Compliments and stuff like that are always good because Kenneth Walker is a hell of a player,” Broussard said. “That’s kind of good company to surround your name around but I don’t really focus too much on being Kenneth. He’s one of a kind. I just focus on being Jarek Broussard.’’

Broussard, who led Colorado in rushing in back-to-back seasons before making his way to East Lansing, comes in with a nice resumé.

During his two most productive seasons in Boulder, he combined to rush for 1,556 yards and seven touchdowns on 298 carries – good for a 5.2 yards per carry average.

He expects to build on the mental strength he gained in fighting back from the a season-ending injury he sustained in 2019, as well as injuries he battled in 2018 and 2021.

“When you have setbacks like that, there’s two approaches, there’s two ways you can go about it,” he said. “You can look at it like, ‘Oh, I hurt my knee, so I can’t do this, I can’t do that.’ Or you can look at with the approach, ‘Okay, I hurt my knee. So what? Why not me? Why can’t I be that guy?’

“So, I guess it’s just your approach to things. As long as you keep a positive mindset and you continue to focus on your why, ‘Why am I doing this and why do I go so hard?’ and I feel (answering questions) like that will get you over those barriers and those setbacks.”

So then, what kind of running back can Spartan fans expect to see coming off the line of scrimmage on Saturdays?

“As a back, I’m a smaller guy so I just use my vision and whenever I see an opening, I just try to hit it, no matter how narrow it is,” he said. “I guess it just comes down to taking chances.

“Coach Tuck, he’s not going to hand you anything. He’s going to make you compete for it all and competition brings out the best so as long as you show up ready to work and willing to learn, you’ll be fine.’’