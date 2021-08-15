CAMP NOTES: Rinestine's nutrition impact being felt

East Lansing, Mich. - Players and coaches agree that Amber Rinestine, Michigan State’s new head football performance dietitian, has had a demonstrable impact on the roster.

Several players have had noticeable weight gains or weight losses since last year. Even some of the smaller guys on the roster, like Kalon Gervin, have embraced the changes and felt the positives.

“Huge impact, man,” he said of Rinestine’s effect on the roster. “I love Amber, dude. She really focuses on the individual. Whatever you need, whether it’s gaining weight or losing weight, more muscle mass or just being leaner, she has the interest for you. She is one of the best people on our staff, in my opinion.”

At 5-11, 195, the changes in Gervin, a redshirt junior from Detroit Cass Tech, might not be apparent from the outside. But Gervin feels the effect on the field.

“I definitely feel it, in recovery,” he said. “I’m recovering quicker. Feeling fresh when I’m out there, especially like right now in camp. Camp is probably one of the toughest things to go through as a college football player. But I feel good as far as recovery. That’s the best thing you want to do is recover.”

Michigan State hired Rinestine in January. Prior to arriving at Michigan State, Rinestine was a nutrition fellow at the University of North Carolina for the 2020 season. She spent three months as a nutrition coach at the NFL Combine earlier in 2020. She also had sports nutrition internships with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

For the 2017 and ’18 seasons, she served as a performance nutrition intern with the University of Oklahoma football program while earning her master’s degree. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry at Southwestern Oklahoma State in 2015.

When asked if nutrition was emphasized in the program in previous years, Gervin said: “Not really. For me personally, I wasn’t high on it. But once she got here I think she really emphasized it. She always talks about, ‘If you want to be a pro or if you want to have a better lifestyle, you should eat like this, you should do this, you should drink this.’

“She really helps us.”

In a video released by Michigan State football following Saturday's scrimmage, players were smilingly getting served "post scrimmage ice" all-natural snowcones fortified with Vitamin C and D.

At the end of the video, defensive lineman Jalen Hunt is hugging Rinestine, saying, "Best nutrionist in the Big Ten, hands down. No competition."