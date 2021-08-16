CAMP FEATURE: Grose ready to 'tackle everything' at safety

East Lansing, Mich. - It didn’t take much conversation for Michigan State coaches to convince Angelo Grose that a move from nickel back to safety was best for him and the team.

“Basically,” Grose said, “they came in and said, ‘We feel like you would be better at free safety.’

“I was like, ‘Let’s do it, let’s go.’”

Grose is attacking his new role the same way he pursues an open-field ball carrier. He’s tackling it hard and face-first.

Last year, Grose barged into the playing group as a true freshman. Listed as a cornerback, he earned a role closer to the box at nickel back.

Nickel back in Michigan State’s 4-2-5 system plays in the slot area, usually serving as a third cornerback but with a little more force against the run.

Grose had a promising freshman year. He started five games, made 23 tackles, had two pass break-ups and one forced fumble.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder from Mansfield, Ohio was an instant favorite of Michigan State’s defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett last year, and of head coach Mel Tucker. Grose is not the biggest DB, but he plays with willful heart and heat-seeking tenacity. The next question was where his assets would be best utilized this year.

Tucker and his staff called for the move to safety.

“‘Gelo, that’s my guy,” Tucker said. “He is a relentless competitor. He has tremendous range and he lives football.”

Those are some of the reasons Tucker dubbed him “The Sugar Weasel.”

“When he first said it, I was like, ‘Sugar Weasel?’ Then I got to thinking about it, ‘Oh, Honey Badger, Sugar Weasel, same thing,’” Grose said.

The Honey Badger being Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound safety who was a Heisman Trophy finalist as a sophomore at LSU in 2011.

“I guess he sees a little Honey Badger in me,” Grose said. “I like it. I kind of try to play like him and form my game after him.

“It (the nick-name) stuck. Pretty much everybody calls me that now.”