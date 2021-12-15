Caleb Coley signs with Michigan State

Michigan State adds some much needed secondary help with the addition of three-star cornerback Caleb Coley to their 2022 class Wednesday. The 6-foot defensive back out of Warner Robins (GA) Houston County made it official when he signed his National Letter of Intent during today's early signing period.

Coley, who is ranked as No. 99 overall recruit in the state of Georgia, was originally committed to Vanderbilt. Coley committed to Vanderbilt the week following his official visit to Nashville. The three-star also visited East Lansing, Wisconsin, and Cal during June's open period. Following a lengthy and intense pursuit by Michigan State, lead by Harlon Barnett, Coley reopened his recruitment in early-November.

Houston County's defensive backs coach Zach Grace had this to say following Michigan State's in-home visit earlier this month:

"The Saban tree and Tucker's experience is what sold him," Grace said. "...he’s a pretty straight forward kid. Mel coaching the (defensive backs) for, at least, the near term was big for him."

"I've never seen Caleb so happy as when they came down," Grace added."

In a year hampered by injury, Coley and his Houston County high school team finished 4-7 on the season, 0-3 in league play, losing 19-10 against Evans (GA) High in the first round of the GHSA 6A playoffs.