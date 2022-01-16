Burton steps down as defensive line coach at Michigan State

“As I look for new opportunities I wanted to let you know that East Lansing and Michigan State will always hold a special place in my heart. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

“First off I would like to thank Coach Mark Dantonio and Coach Mel Tucker for the opportunity to be the Defensive Line Coach at Michigan State. For nearly a decade I’ve had the privelee to coach some of the finest young men in front of one of college football’s best fan bases.

Burton served as defensive line coach at Michigan State for nine years, under Mark Dantonio and Mel Tucker.

Ron Burton announced via social media at 2:20 pm on Sunday that he is leaving Michigan State. He did not indicate where he will be landing.

East Lansing, Mich. - The longest-tenured field assistant on Michigan State’s football coaching staff has stepped down.

Burton’s departure comes one day after Michigan State officially released news that the Spartans had hired Brandon Jordan as MSU’s new pass rush specialist.

Michigan State will be hiring a second defensive line coach to oversee defensive tackles.

Burton coached for 30 years and played four seasons in the NFL as a linebacker. He coached seven bowl games with the Spartans (2014 Rose, 2015 Cotton, 2015 College Football Playoff Semifinal, 2017 Holiday, 2018 Redbox, 2019 Pinstripe, 2021 Peach).

Burton coached the entire defensive line at Michigan State from 2013-2016. D-line duties were then split between Burton and Dantonio’s hiring of former defensive ends coach Chuck Bullough. Burton focused on coaching defensive tackles for three seasons (2017-19).

Tucker retained Burton when Tucker became head coach in 2020. Tucker and Michigan State held off the University of Indiana, which tried to hire Burton at that juncture. Burton went back to being the sole defensive line coach for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Burton came to Michigan State after spending 10 years as a defensive line coach at the Air Force Academy.

With MSU’s hiring of pass rush specialist Jordan this week, the Spartans are trending back toward having a two-defensive line coach system.

Look for Kevin Vickerson, a former Michigan State defensive tackle and former NFL player, to get strong consideration. Vickerson has served as a defensive line assistant at Michigan State for two years. His skills as a defensive tackle coach have made him extremely popular with current Michigan State players. Vickerson also shows great interest, energy and potential as a recruiter.

As for Jordan, Tucker announced his hiring on Saturday. SpartanMag had reported earlier in the week that Jordan’s hiring was imminent.

“I am extremely excited to have Coach Jordan join our family,” Tucker said via social media. “This is a cutting edge hire that will propel the program. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Jordan has gained a reputation as a pass rush guru among pro, college and high school edge rush talents. He has worked with 196 current NFL players, including Pro Bowlers Jadeveon Clowney, Cameron Heyward, Chandler Joes, Von Miller and T.J. Watt, in addition to former Spartan William Gholston.

Jordan coached at the small colleges and high school level before founding his own training company, Brandon Jordan Trench Performance, in 2018. In a matter of three seasons, his innovative training system and approach became wildly popular in the NFL ranks.

He also has worked with many blue chip recruits for the 2023 and ’24 recruiting classes.

Jordan is a native of New Orleans and was headquartered in Houston prior to joining the Michigan State staff.

Jordan coached at Missouri S&T, his alma mater, in 20212.

He also worked at McKendree University (graduated assistant 2013, working with tight ends and offensive line), Austin Peay (graduate assistant 2014, offensive line and tight ends).

He was named full-time defensive line coach at Austin Peay from 2014-15.

Jordan then spent three seasons as the defensive line coach (2016-18) at John Ehret High School in New Orleands.

As a player, Jordan lettered one season at Ouachita Baptist (2006) in Arkansas before transferring to Missouri S&T.

He started at Missouri S&T at 2007 and 2008, helping the Miners win the Great Lakes Football Conference championship.

He graduated from Missouri S&T in 2009 with a degree in business management and iformational systems. He transferred to Northern Michigan in 2010 for his final year of eligibility but was unable to play due to an injury.

Following graduation, he played arena football for the Norway Bergen Storm and Paris La Courneuve Flash.

Jordan attended New Orleans Archbishop Shaw High School and graduated in 2005.