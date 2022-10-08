East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State was sentenced to 60 minutes of football with Ohio State on Saturday, and there was little leniency.

Ohio State delivered a punitive 49-20 defeat to Michigan State, with statistical advantages of biblical proportions. The beating was much worse than the final score indicates.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had all day to throw, and open receivers aplenty. He threw six touchdown passes while going 21-for-26 for 361 yards. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State out-gained Michigan State on the ground 237-7 and 614-202 overall.

The No. 3-ranked Buckeyes improve to 6-0. Michigan State staggers to the midway point of the season at 2-4, nursing a four-game losing streak.

“After a loss like that, the positive was Jaden Mangham was healthy after the game,” said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. “That’s the one positive I can take.

“I’m very disappointed in the outcome. Obviously I’m not really happy right now.”

Mangham, a freshman safety making his second start, suffered what appeared to be an upper body injury in the first half. He was removed from the field on a stretcher.

Mangham was back on the sidelines in the second half, talking with teammates.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

With this season in the process of going off a cliff, even the most positive Michigan State fans knew this game had a great chance to get ugly. But Michigan State at least survived the first quarter while remaining competitive, which was better than last year’s immediate TKO.

A Charles Brantley pick-six in the first quarter, and a 76-yard TD drive, capped by an 18-yard TD pass from Payton Thorne to Jayden Reed, cut Ohio State’s lead to 21-13 early in the second quarter. The Spartans had survived Ohio State’s early punches, for the moment, and landed some blows of their own. But they couldn’t trade for long. Ohio State kept churning. And churning and churning, until Stroud and the Buckeye first-stringers sat late in third quarter with a 49-13 lead.

Noah Kim replaced Thorne at QB for the final four possessions of the game. The first two were three-and-outs. On the third possession, Kim drove Michigan State 80 yards in eight plays. The fourth ended in a three-and-out.

On Kim's TD drive, the sophomore delivered three pretty passes on the drive, including a 25-yard TD strike to Montorie Foster. Kim’s pass nestled between a pair of Ohio State regulars in safety Josh Proctor and freshman cornerback Jyarie Brown, who started two weeks ago while the Buckeye secondary battled injuries.

Kim finished 6 of 10 for 82 yards with one TD. His final incompletion came in the face of a wholesale blitz of Buckeye second-stringers. He threw it away to avoid a sack.

Thorne was 11 of 18 for 113 yards with one TD and one interception. His interception ended MSU’s opening drive, when Thorne threw a deep post into double coverage on third-and-two.

As the game progressed, Thorne seemed to have increasing trouble making reads and decisions.

“I’m sure there was a time or two when I could have gotten the ball out quicker and helped the guys out,” Thorne said. “But I won’t know until we watch the film and analyze it.”

Tucker didn’t offer comments on the play of Thorne or Kim.

“None of us played good enough today,” Tucker said.

Tucker was asked if he has noticed players' shoulders drooping, and whether it's going to be difficult to keep the team's spirits high.

"I haven't seen that," he said. "The guys have been very disappointed after every one of these losses. Like I told them in the locker room, I’m on the lookout for any type of negativity or anything like that. That’s zero tolerance. Life is not easy. It’s a test of character for everyone in the room, whether it’s coaches or players. So we’ll see how we respond.

"I believe we will respond like we have, and come in here ready to respond the next day. But if not, then you can’t be a part of it. That’s not life. When things get tough, you cannot look for excuses. You have to take the next right step, and that’s what we have to do, and anything else is not going to be acceptable, period.

