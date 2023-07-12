After two seasons of competition at Michigan State, catcher Bryan Broecker was selected in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Broecker improved his draft stock in his 2023 campaign by hitting .318 and driving in 36 runs for the Spartans. He also amassed 54 hits, 39 runs and eight home runs. Broecker was a reliable backstop for Michigan State as well, starting 49 games this season.

While Broecker was mainly a catcher for Michigan State, he also played a few games at third base in his career with the Spartans. What really impressed the scouts and cross-checkers was Broecker’s outstanding on-base percentage, which was at .441 for Michigan State in 2023.

For his efforts, Broecker received second-team All-Big Ten recognition. He also was a Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award Watch List honoree.

In 98 career games for the Spartans, Broecker totaled 102 hits, 61 RBIs, nine homers, 70 runs and four stolen bases. He also had a career batting average of .293, and a .401 on-base percentage.

Broecker joins Brock Vradenburg (Miami Marlins) and Mitch Jebb (Pittsburgh Pirates) as the three Spartans who were selected in the 2023 MLB Draft. All three players have college eligibility remaining if they decide to return to Michigan State.