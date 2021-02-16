SpartanMag - Brown hoping to provide the little things versus Purdue

East Lansing, Mich. - With Michigan State looking for ways to resurrect a dying season, Gabe Brown might possess some much-needed adrenalin.

Coming off an historic 30-point loss to Iowa on Saturday, the Spartans will try to resuscitate its level of effort, energy and execution tonight at Purdue (7 p.m., ESPN). Brown, a junior wing for the Spartans whose role has fluctuated throughout the season, was the lone positive spark from MSU’s blowout loss to Iowa. He rose up as the team’s leading scorer and may have provided a glimpse of what he could do as a member of the starting five and with more playing time.

In just 21 minutes of play, the 6-foot-8 junior forward came off the bench and finished with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting against the Hawkeyes, which included a 3-for-5 finish from beyond the arc, while adding two rebounds, an assist and a block against just one turnover.

“I was really pleased with Gabe Brown but he struggled early too in his (defensive) coverages and that’s because he just hadn’t had the reps,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. “But once he got his sea legs under him that was an encouraging part o the day. He shot better and looked like a guy that really wanted to play. So that was encouraging too and we’ll try and build on that.”

Among other problems, the Spartans’ perimeter shooting has been substandard this year. The Spartans rank No. 12 in the Big Ten in team 3-point shooting percentage at .325.

Aaron Henry (28 percent), Joey Hauser (33 percent), Rocket Watts (28 percent) and Foster Loyer (32 percent) are all well below what was expected of them from long range this season. Joshua Langford (37 percent) has shot an effective rate but isn’t quite up to his the level of accuracy he had earlier in his career. Only Brown (44 percent) has met expectations from beyond the arch, and has even exceeded them - albeit in reduced opportunities.

“He’s the one guy that can shoot it,” Izzo said. “So, getting him some shots is going to be important moving forward and that’s all going to be part of it.

“I was pleased with Gabe because he came in hungry to play and that’s all we’re really asking right now. He did it, so hopefully his minutes will keep going up.’’

Brown scored in double figures for just the fifth time this season and it seems like his production would naturally increase if he got more than 16.5 minutes a game.

While it may not have been his intention to lead his team in points, he did, eclipsing the efforts of starters and designated big three performers Henry, Langford and Hauser.

“It’s just about wanting to compete,’’ Brown said. “Every time I step on the court . . . I love basketball with everything in me so if I can play as much as I want and do it at the best rate possible I’m going to do it.

“Energy rubs off on everybody,’’ Brown added. “So if I’m out there crashing the glass, rebounding, doing something right, the next player’s going to do it and it will keep on going.’’

Brown’s uninhibited spark on Saturday is something the Spartans could use a lot more of down the stretch as MSU battles to gain a spot in the NCAA Tournament with diminishing opportunities for significant victories.

Earlier this season, MSU lost a one-point heartbreaker against the Boilermakers.

If MSU is to have any chance to exact revenge and win its third game in its last four tries, Brown’s contributions may be just what they need to enhance their chances of a victory.

Especially when you consider his motivation.

“I just showed them I want to do the little things, I want to do anything I can do to help this team win,” Brown said. “I mean, me being out there, I go as hard as I possibly can so I just want to go out there and play hard and just win. That’s the main thing at the end of the day.’’



