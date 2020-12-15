Brown declaring for NFL forces reshuffle at corner
East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State will likely be playing with a reshuffled secondary at Maryland following Shakur Brown’s decision to enter the 2021 NFL draft with a year of eligibility remainin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news