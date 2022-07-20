Brooks, Kohler ring up high numbers again at Moneyball

Holt, Mich. - The nightcap at the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday night at Holt High School offered some intrigue and entertainment as Team 5 Star Zone defeated Nano Magic, 88-84, as four Michigan State Spartans participated in the game. Pierre Brooks, the league’s leading scorer, netted 40 points on 13-of-26 shooting (4-of-12 from 3-point range) for the losing Nano Magic team. Brooks also had 12 rebounds. Jaden Akins scored 31 points for the victorious 5 Star Zone team, which is sponsored by Rico Beard’s 5 Star Zone podcast. Rico was proud to point out that 5 Star Zone has now won four straight games. Akins was 14-of-24 from the field and 3-of-9 from 3-point range. Malik Hall scored 12 points for Akins’ team. Michigan State freshman center Carson Cooper had 9 points and 11 rebounds for Brooks’ team.

FOUR TAKEAWAYS:

1. Brooks was good enough from long range, and super tough in going to the rim and finishing through contact while drawing fouls. His quickness off the bounce is noticeably improved. He has always had the ability to score at the rim, in traffic through contact. But now that he has a little extra gear of quickness, his to-the-rim game has become pretty darn good - even if it’s “just Moneyball.” At Moneyball, defense is sometimes optional. But opponents are showing up to try to keep a lid on Brooks. On this night, 6-foot-4 Sidney Droughns, a smiling loud-talker who played at Lansing Community College in 2009, worked hard while trying to play defense against Brooks. Brooks plays with a curmudgeonly chip on his shoulder, so the competition between Droughns and Brooks was real. Brooks snarled when Droughns suggested after the game that he had done a good job in “holding” Brooks to 40. Some guys play Moneyball with a smile on their face, and a bit of a Globetrotters, fan-pleasing feel. But Brooks would probably want to saw your arms off even if you were just shooting Nerf Hoop in the basement with him. He’s a competitor. And he hears what you say. But know this: Moneyball or not, his ability to get buckets when driving to the rim will be a useful commodity at some point in the upcoming season for the Spartans. Complement that skill with his quality face-up shooting, and his unmistakable scorer’s mentality, and he could become one of the top reserves in the Big Ten this season, if he is indeed a reserve. I suspect he will start some games this season. And once he gets in the starting lineup, it might be hard to get him out. 2. Don’t make too much of the rebounding statistics on this night. There are a few times when there are decent battles for rebounds, but most are uncontested surrenders. That being said, Carson Cooper continues to show that he has live legs, and a good attitude and enthusiasm for the game. He moves well laterally. He shows good athleticism in finishing above the rim. However, he needs to improve his hands. Too many passes, rebounds, and loose balls glance off of his hands and to the opponent. Tom Izzo is going to be on him to own his air space and win 50-50 balls for the Spartans. When his hands improve, playing time will come his way. 3. Jaden Akins continues to show a nice medium-range, pull-up game. His shot release from medium range has become slick and consistent. He has the burst and handle to get to that shot comfortably. Of course this is a Moneyball sample size, and it will be far tougher to get his shot in Big Ten games. But quickness is quickness, ability to elevate is ability to elevate, and he has both and improving marksmanship when getting to an open window. It’s looking smooth and natural for him. His ability to finish at the rim is improving, with a nice dash of creativity. 4. Malik Hall is often willing to let others take most of the shots at Moneyball. Hall will pick his spots to try to throw down a windmill dunk here and there, and he will surprise you with his vertical and power. But mostly, he lets others hunt shots, and then is kind enough to do interviews and say nice things about teammates afterward. Hall was 4-of-12 from the field and 1-of-5 from 3-point range. He does most of his hard work during team practices and morning workouts over at Breslin.

GOTTA MATCH UP

Usually, at Moneyball, Michigan State players don’t guard one another. They clash enough at summer practices that they generally stay out of each other’s way at Moneyball. But in the nightcap game on Tuesday, Hall ended up guarding Brooks a few times. “I wasn’t trying to guard Pierre,” Hall said. “I told him before the game that I didn’t want to guard him and he said, ‘I don’t want to guard you, either.’ “I said, ‘We will just let everybody else match up with you.’ “But as time went on, people weren’t picking up the ball and I was like, ‘Shoot, I have to guard him.’” Hall, like the rest of his Moneyball teammates, gave an honest effort in trying to contain Brooks. Brooks passed the ball more in this game than in past Moneyball outings. His shot attempts were down and his shooting percentage was up, aided by his to-the-rim finishes. “That’s something I’ve seen a lot from him in the summer as he is slimming down,” Hall said. “He is using his body a little bit more, and using that strength in creating little spaces to get those lay-ups, whether he is going into somebody or going in and around a shot-blocker. But it’s definitely something I’ve seen throughout the summer.” Brooks aggressive effectiveness to the rim resulted in 13 trips to the foul line - that’s A LOT for a Moneyball game. He had several and-one opportunities.

KOHLER SCORES 42