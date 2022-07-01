Brooks begins cold, winds up scoring 45 in Moneyball win

Holt, Mich. - Pierre Brooks got caught up in a tasty shootout with a wily hoops veteran Thursday night at the Moneyball Pro-Am, and the rising Spartan sophomore managed to survive with a victory. Brooks scored 45 points for Nano Magic in an 86-80 victory over Buck Cuffs in the third game of the evening, with a crowd of more than 700 fans on hand at the Holt High School gymnasium. Brooks’ team fell behind by 16 points in the first half as Brooks was cold in the opening 20 minutes. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Muhammad El-Amin put on a dazzling long-distance shooting display in carrying his team in entertaining fashion for most of the game. The 6-foot-5 El-Amin, who helped lead Holt High to a 2006 Class A State Championship, became an AP Honorable Mention All-American and America East Conference Player of the Year at Stony Brook in 2010, used the tricks and scoring touch which served him well as a nine-year European pro to help his muscular, aging team enjoy a double-digit lead for most of the night against Brooks, Michigan State freshman center Carson Cooper and the rest of the Nano Magic team. But Brooks caught fire in the second half. After going 0-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half, Brooks was 7-of-10 from long range in the second half. And these are NBA-distance 3-point shots. Brooks played with a World B. Free (lack of) conscience in firing up shots from all distances. He managed to get hot by going to the bucket with aggressiveness early in the second half. He finished 17-of-38 from the field and 10-of-17 from 3-point range. He was 10-of-17 from the field in the second half. Late in the game, he was astonished to hear he had scored 45 points. “I was surprised,” he said. “I had a bad first half. I couldn’t really buy a shot. But I picked it up in the second half. I started to hit my shots. I don’t think it was better shot selection, but they started to fall for me.” As for El-Amin, Brooks enjoyed battling with the Lansing area hoops legend. “He couldn’t miss a shot,” Brooks said. “It was crazy.” El-Amin finished with 29. “I was excited we came back and won because if we had lost it would have been on me for sure because I was missing a lot of shots,” Brooks said.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Pierre Brooks and Muhammad El-Amin share a laugh following the final game of the evening, Thursday at Holt High School. | Photo by Jim Comparoni

Moneyball games often loosen up into being defense-optional, glorified YMCA runs. But El-Amin’s team of veterans tried hard to hold off the younger Brooks as Brooks’ team staged its comeback. El-Amin’s team sent double-teams at Brooks on the perimeter in the late going to try to secure victory, but Brooks’ step-back 3-pointer cut the lead to 67-63 with 8:47 to play. Then Brooks nailed a triple to tie the game at 72-72. Brooks’ driving and-one gave his team a 76-74 lead with 3:28 left. And Brooks hit another 3-pointer to provide an 81-77 lead with 2:00 to play. Moments earlier, Cooper converted a put-back to give Brooks’ team its first lead at 74-72 lead with 4:15 to play. “Carson Cooper is really developing,” Brooks said. “He’s still young. But I feel like he committed to the right school. Michigan State is a perfect place or him. I trust our coaching staff that we can get him better. What I went through last year, I can help him out a lot.” Cooper, a native of Jackson, was a late signee for Michigan State during the 2022 recruiting cycle, out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. He was a no-star recruit who, at 6-foot-10, is showing nice athleticism and finishing skill at Moneyball. “I can see big steps in his game," Brooks said. "He has good footwork, good patience, he’s good around the basket and I think he is going to be a good contributor moving forward.” Brooks came into this game averaging a league-high 38.5 points. Despite the cold beginning to his game on Thursday - which drew some Rucker Park type ribbing from Mr. Nelson, Moneyball’s public address narrator - Brooks’ scoring average will only increase following this performance. Brooks won’t have the freedom to launch 38 shots in a game when the college season begins in November, or even one third that many, but it’s interesting and entertaining to watch the former Mr. Basketball hunt offense in the summer pro-am league, provided that his teammates don’t mind spectating a little bit.

HOW DID COOPER LOOK?

Cooper came off the bench in each half of Thursday’s game, and finished with six points on limited touches. He had 10 rebounds. Cooper’s lateral movement on defense is good. This will give him a chance to defend ball screens the way Tom Izzo wants it done. Cooper’s face-up shooting range isn’t to be trusted just yet, but there is potential there for the future. He needs to improve his hands. There were some rebounds and loose balls which glanced through his finger tips. Big men need to be vacuum cleaners for loose balls. Cooper is a keeper. He’s not ready for prime time right now, but with his frame and quick leaping ability, he’s a nice project to have in the program. He and the Michigan State coaches are still planning for him to redshirt this season, but if he adds some beef prior to November and learns to play harder and take some bumps, he could force his way into a small role as a true freshman.

ELSEWHERE AT MONEYBALL...

Jaden Akins pauses for selfies and autographs following his game at Moneyball on Thursday | Photo by Jim Comparoni