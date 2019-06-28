



DIMONDALE, Mich. - Former Spartan great and current Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was a surprise stand-in for Team Cosmic on Thursday night. Bridges scored 33 points and thrilled a packed gym with his usual assortment of world class dunks.

Bridges created enormous buzz for the Moneyball Pro-Am when he began participating in the summer league prior to his freshman year at Michigan State. Crowds multiplied in size during the summers of 2016 and ’17 as basketball fans from around the state traveled to Dimondale to watch Bridges perform some of the amazing dunks that had gone viral on social media.

Thursday’s performance will be one of the few times Bridges will be able play at Moneyball this summer, but his affinity for playing in the Lansing area remains strong.

“I just wanted to come here, put something on the for fans and get some conditioning in,” he said. “I love coming back here.”

Bridges’ team lost to Team Roots, led by former Spartan Nick Ward (37 points), current Spartan Xavier Tillman (22 points) and incoming Michigan State freshman Malik Hall (19 points).

“I see X improved a lot,” Bridges said. “I really like the way he’s playing.”

Bridges and Ward squared off against one another in some good-natured competitiveness. Ward scored more points, but Bridges' professional savvy has gone to a new level.

Effervescent Spartan Gabe Brown took the microphone during Bridges’ game and howled his approval for Miles’ aerial stunts. It was quite a show .