Bridges Back in Town: Moneyball Notebook
DIMONDALE, Mich. - Former Spartan great and current Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was a surprise stand-in for Team Cosmic on Thursday night. Bridges scored 33 points and thrilled a packed gym with his usual assortment of world class dunks.
Bridges created enormous buzz for the Moneyball Pro-Am when he began participating in the summer league prior to his freshman year at Michigan State. Crowds multiplied in size during the summers of 2016 and ’17 as basketball fans from around the state traveled to Dimondale to watch Bridges perform some of the amazing dunks that had gone viral on social media.
Thursday’s performance will be one of the few times Bridges will be able play at Moneyball this summer, but his affinity for playing in the Lansing area remains strong.
“I just wanted to come here, put something on the for fans and get some conditioning in,” he said. “I love coming back here.”
Bridges’ team lost to Team Roots, led by former Spartan Nick Ward (37 points), current Spartan Xavier Tillman (22 points) and incoming Michigan State freshman Malik Hall (19 points).
“I see X improved a lot,” Bridges said. “I really like the way he’s playing.”
Bridges and Ward squared off against one another in some good-natured competitiveness. Ward scored more points, but Bridges' professional savvy has gone to a new level.
Effervescent Spartan Gabe Brown took the microphone during Bridges’ game and howled his approval for Miles’ aerial stunts. It was quite a show .
MARCUS BINGHAM BANGS (KIND OF)
* Marcus Bingham scored 27 points in his team’s victory over Team Exclusive. Bingham scored a lot of garbage dunks during loose play and nailed a couple of 3-pointers while shooting less than 33 percent from long range.
Bingham has added another layer of mass to his frame. He’s still thin, but not nearly as skinny as he used to be.
The best thing Bingham did all night was hit a pretty turn-around jumper in the post in the early going. He didn’t spend a lot of time in the post banging for position, but he battled down there more than last summer. The turn-around jumper was interesting.
* Incoming freshman Julius Marble scored a workmanlike 10 points. At 6-foot-8, Marble can bang around the rim or step outside and hit the face-up jumper.
Marble and Spartan sophomore Aaron Henry (19 points) teamed up to help Team Freeze defeat Gabe Brown and Team Dimension.
Marble is up to 225 pounds, having gained 10 good pounds since March.
“We’ve been (lifting) four or five times a week,” Marble said with a smile. “I didn’t like it in the first week because it was a little rough, but now it is starting to come a habit and I’m really enjoying it now because I’m starting to see the results.”
* Cassius Winston, Foster Loyer and incoming transfer Joey Hauser did not participate on Thursday night for their teams.
* As a side note, former Michigan State recruiting target Terry Armstrong scored eight points for Bingham’s team. Armstrong was ranked the No. 66 high school player in the country last year by Rivals.com while at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Bella Vista Prep. The Flint native signed with Arizona but will not enroll.
I asked Armstrong if he knows where he is going to play next year. He said he is undecided. Playing professionally overseas is the likely option.
Armstrong looked athletic, skilled and explosive on this night, despite scoring only eight points.