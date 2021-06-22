Breaking: Michigan State lands Texas kicker Jack Stone
Michigan State has landed a commitment from Dallas (TX) Highland Park kicker Jack Stone, filling a high priority position for the Spartans' staff in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news