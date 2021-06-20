Breaking: Michigan State lands Florida WR Jaron Glover
Michigan State football kept its recruiting momentum rolling Sunday morning, reeling in three-star wide receiver Jaron Glover out of Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news