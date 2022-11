Michigan State fans received some welcome, but surprising good news on Sunday evening when four-star Florida linebacker Jayvant Brown committed to the Spartan 2023 class.

Brown becomes the second four-star linebacker in the Michigan State 2023 class, pairing with Jordan Hall, of IMG Academy in Bradenton (FL). Brown hails from another Florida powerhouse high school, in St Thomas Aquinas located in Fort Lauderdale.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Brown committed to Michigan State over Florida, and South Carolina but held offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and many more throughout his recruitment. Brown was planning to officially visit the Gamecocks next weekend. That visit is off the table after his commitment. He will officially visit East Lansing in December.