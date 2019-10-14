Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High School running back Jordon Simmons committed to Michigan State over LSU and West Virginia on Monday evening.

Simmons is ranked the No. 49 player in Georgia and the No. 4 running back in The Peach State. Two of the other top four are committed to Clemson and Auburn.

Below is Simmons' commitment video, produced by Rivals.com Georgia analyst Chad Simmons.

