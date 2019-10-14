News More News
Breaking! Georgia RB discusses his commitment to MSU

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High School running back Jordon Simmons committed to Michigan State over LSU and West Virginia on Monday evening.

Simmons is ranked the No. 49 player in Georgia and the No. 4 running back in The Peach State. Two of the other top four are committed to Clemson and Auburn.

Below is Simmons' commitment video, produced by Rivals.com Georgia analyst Chad Simmons.

