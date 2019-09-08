EAST LANSING - The number’s the same, the moves, a little different but the results looked very familiar during No. 19-ranked Michigan State’s 51-17 destruction of Western Michigan on Saturday night.



The number: 24, previously worn by New York Jets’ running back Le’Veon Bell while he was making his name at MSU. The moves: a combination of speed, power and shiftiness weren’t enough to warrant a Bell-like comparison so soon but the results: a 17 carry, 192-yard effort may have looked very familiar as redshirt freshman running back Elijah Collins staked his claim on trying to solidify the top spot among MSU’s running back depth chart.

On a night when the Spartans’ offense needed to show tangible proof that head coach Mark Dantonio’s shuffling of the coaching deck could result in a winning hand, MSU got all of the boost it needed from Collins, 5th-year senior wideout Darrell Stewart, a Dantonio-challenged offensive line and a dependable and solid effort from a 5th-year senior quarterback in Brian Lewerke.

And while you may have expected the results the Spartans received from Stewart, Lewerke and the offensive line, it was Collins’ breakout effort that signaled something Spartan fans hadn’t seen in awhile - a dominant run game.

A tone of dominance Collins said was set in practice.

“This week for me in practice, we were told as running backs, even if you get tackled, get up and run 20 or 30 yards,’’ Collins said. “I kind of took that personally and I think that really gave us the confidence and gave me that little extra that I needed when I got out there. So for me, preparation was big.’’

Collins’ practice, preparation and confidence were apparent to Lewerke, who finished with 314 yards passing and three scores with one interception on Saturday night.

“He can see the hole very well and he made people miss and broke tackles,’’ Lewerke said of Collins’ outing. “Just to get him going early was really big for his confidence.”

All, in all, MSU’s run game produced 251 yards but it was the near-200 yard effort of the 6-foot, 217-pound Collins that caught everyone’s attention.

“Big day by Elijah Collins, busted some runs and got to the second level and hit it. You can see his speed,’’’ said Dantonio of Collins on a day when the head coach tied the legendary Duffy Daugherty for wins at MSU.

“I sort of felt like he has the physical skills,” Dantonio said. “He is strong, and he is very explosive player. He just needs confidence. He got 17 carries tonight, and I think 192 yards maybe, so had a couple big ones but he just needs to get in rhythm, and I think he did that tonight.’’

Dantonio’s comments almost seemed watered down as if he didn’t want to display too much excitement off of one good game.

So then, how impressive was Collins’ evening at the ballpark?

Well, consider this: He averaged 11.3 yards a carry, he produced no lost yardage, six of his runs were for 11 or more yards, including three of 24-plus yards. Eight of his runs resulted in Spartan first downs.

Collins finished just two yards short of Javon Ringer's school record of 194 yards rushing by a freshman, set in 2005.

“I feel like he’s well balanced,’’ 5th-year senior defensive lineman and captain Raequan Williams said of Collins. “His balance after contact, he’s always moving his feet through contact. He ripped a few runs on us in the scrimmage, so I knew he was the real deal. He never goes down. He’s always keeping his feet moving.’’

The Broncos felt the unpleasant result of those continuously moving feet on Saturday. Feet that produced a 58-yard jaunt on MSU’s first possession of the second half.

Collins’ impressive day ended when he was pulled early in the fourth quarter with the Spartans up 44-7, but by then, the damage was done. Damage Collins feels he can make the new normal for MSU’s run game.

“For me, I just look at it as playing football. I’ve been playing football my whole life so it’s just been something that I had gotten used to,’’ said Collins, who added that his confidence for the game was established when the o-line was able to open up a hole that allowed him to gain 29 yards on his first carry of the game. “Making cuts here and there. Everyone might not see them but some things have kind of become second nature, seeing the hole or open areas. (It’s) just what I do."



