Breaking: 2022 Georgia LB commits to Michigan State

Michigan State's relentless recruiting paid off in big-time fashion Saturday evening landing three-star linebacker Quavian Carter out of Leesburg, Georgia.

The 6-foot-4 200-pound recruit plays defensive back for Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County but is being recruited to Michigan State as a linebacker. Carter had offers from Florida State, Clemson, Penn State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and others.

The Seminoles were said to have the momentum for the Georgia native prior to his Saturday announcement. Fellow Lee County teammate Jaron Willis is verbally committed to Georgia Tech making their offer to Carter more substantial.

He made his commitment public via a post on Instagram: