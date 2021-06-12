Breaking: 2022 Georgia LB commits to Michigan State
Michigan State's relentless recruiting paid off in big-time fashion Saturday evening landing three-star linebacker Quavian Carter out of Leesburg, Georgia.
The 6-foot-4 200-pound recruit plays defensive back for Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County but is being recruited to Michigan State as a linebacker. Carter had offers from Florida State, Clemson, Penn State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and others.
The Seminoles were said to have the momentum for the Georgia native prior to his Saturday announcement. Fellow Lee County teammate Jaron Willis is verbally committed to Georgia Tech making their offer to Carter more substantial.
He made his commitment public via a post on Instagram:
Carter is Michigan States sixth commitment in the class of 2022 and already the third from Georgia. He joins three-star Buford (Ga.) High DB Malik Spencer and three-star Conyers (Ga.) Salem OL Kris Phillips.
Carter was scheduled to visit Ole Miss the final weekend of June for an official visit which is very much up in the air.
Michigan State is likely not done yet as there are whisper of more possible commitments in the upcoming week.