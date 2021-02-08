The chase for California linebacker Braydon Brus has become more crowded and competitive in recent days.

Michigan State offered the Spartan academic legacy during the fall. Colorado was the first Power Five to offer. Now, more schools on the West Coast have followed suit.

“This past week, Arizona, Washington State, Cal, Colorado State and San Diego State offered me,” Brus said.

Brus is a rising linebacker prospect from Glendora, Calif. His star ranking has yet to be established with Rivals.com.

Brus’s parents are Michigan State graduates. His mother is from Rochester Hills and his father is from Grand Rapids. He has attended Michigan State bowl games on the West Coast and been to MSU’s campus many times.

When Michigan State offered last September, he said it was a dream offer.

Michigan State has remained in steady contact. Now other schools are on the trail as well.

“I think because the ’21 signing day passed, so they (other West Coast schools) are really starting to focus on the ’22 class,” Brus said. “I am so stoked man. It is such a blessing. I had been in communication with some of the schools for a little while, but a few were a surprise as well."

Other schools are showing increased attention.