Braelon Green is getting back in the groove after shoulder injury

Braelon Green is a junior at Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian. The 6-foot-2 point guard is the No. 70 prospect in the 2023 Rivals150 rankings. "I am a downhill guard who can knock down shots and get my teammates involved," Green told Rivals.com. "I have been hurt with my shoulder injury for the last seven months, but I am trying to become a more consistent shooter. I am working to become a higher percentage shooter from three. I have heard some comparisons to Ja Morant, a little Derrick Rose, mostly the explosive guards." Green has only played a handful of games this season since coming back from shoulder surgery. Green played briefly this spring with the Bates Fundamental 16u group, where his recruitment took off. "Of the ones who have offered, I am hearing the most from Michigan State and Arizona State," Green said. "Pretty much everyone who has offered is talking to me some. I have taken visits to Michigan State and Arizona State."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Arizona State: “They have an open offense. Coach (Bobby) Hurley lets them play, get up and down. They shoot a lot of threes there.” Michigan State: “Coach (Tom) Izzo is a tough dude, and he gets on them in practice; they practice very hard. His main thing is defense, and he loves how athletic I am and my defensive potential.” USC: “I like their style of play; they get a lot of shots up. The Pac-12 usually scores a lot of points.” Missouri: “I know coach (Cuonzo) Martin; I have been knowing him since I was little. That is pretty much a family atmosphere for me over there.” Marquette: “Coach Shaka (Smart's) style of play stands out. They get up and down, and they like to run. He lets his guards play, gives them a lot of freedom.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“Louisville, Michigan and Xavier are talking to me; they haven’t offered yet,” Green said. “I am going to be looking for a family atmosphere, somewhere that I won’t just be there for a year, somewhere I can be there to bring my kids back, build a legacy and call it home. A place I can maybe move there one day and just be a part of the family.”

