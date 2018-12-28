With four practices to go prior to Michigan State’s Redbox Bowl meeting with Oregon at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, the Spartans were still in the process of shaking some Christmas-break rust, Thursday.

That’s to be expected during bowl season. It’s a difficult but necessary obstacle to overcome.

“With going home, you sit down and hang out a lot, and eat a lot, you’re not really on the go as much as you are when you’re at school and practicing like we did before break,” sophomore tailback Connor Heyward said after practice. “With (Wednesday’s) practice, if you want to call it rust, we knocked the rust off, and today (Thursday) was kind of more about executing and going out there in kind of an all-effort type of day.”

Michigan State practiced for two-and-a-half hours on Thursday in full pads at Laney College in Oakland.

“I thought we needed to get back into playing shape a little bit, push the envelope a little bit,” said MSU head coach Mark Dantonio. “We had a lot of different groups going. We got a lot of work done.

“Today was continuing to focus on Oregon. You have to rep what you’re going to do against them offensively, defensively and on special teams in the scope of all this, so it was all about Oregon. We were trying to play at game speed to the best of our ability.”

The Spartans (7-5) will face Oregon (8-4) at 3 p.m. on Monday (FOX). Michigan State is going for its sixth bowl win in seven tries, not counting its appearance in the 2015 College Football Playoff.

Oregon played in the College Football Playoff a year earlier, advancing to the National Championship Game where the Ducks lost to Ohio State.

Michigan State is in its 12th year under one of its all-time great coaches, Dantonio. Oregon is led by its third coach in three years, Mario Cristobal. Both programs are trying to end 2018 with a healthy win over a major conference opponent, with designs on getting back in the conversation for New Years Six relevance next season.

“If we can come in and beat a big, strong, physical Big Ten team,” said Oregon center Jake Hanson, “I think it will eally cap off this season and what we’ve been try to do and what Coach Cristobal has been trying to do to re-instill the culture.”

The Spartans and Ducks arrived in San Francisco on Dec. 26.

“We had eight practices back home and we’ll have five here,” Cristobal said.

The task for both teams is to transition the previous days and weeks of bowl practice season into a regular game week prep.

“I think we’re all watching the bowl games and seeing the same stuff,” Cristobal said. “There’s some good football, and some hard football. You see special teams mishaps. You see some turnovers, some missed tackling. You see some things show up when you don’t play for an extended period of time. So we’re working at getting a clear understanding of what these practices have to look to give us our best chance.

“We understand the caliber of opponent we’re facing. They’re physical, they’re tough and they have a lot more speed than people give them credit for and this will be a real tough challenge.”

The Spartans expect the rust to give way to a peak by Monday.

“One thing that Coach D has been talking about in practice is having a lot of energy and enthusiasm, so hopefully that will carry over to the game,” said junior safety David Dowell.

The Spartans practiced in shells (helmets, shoulder pads, no leg pads) on Wednesday. They had some thud-contact reps on that day (no tackling to the ground, no low hits).

But Michigan State got after it with a physical day on Thursday.

“(Wednesday) was kind of getting acclimated and everything like that, and then today we started rolling in practice,” said David Dowell.