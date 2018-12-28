Bowl Practice Update: Spartans shake off rust in Oakland
With four practices to go prior to Michigan State’s Redbox Bowl meeting with Oregon at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, the Spartans were still in the process of shaking some Christmas-break rust, Thursday.
That’s to be expected during bowl season. It’s a difficult but necessary obstacle to overcome.
“With going home, you sit down and hang out a lot, and eat a lot, you’re not really on the go as much as you are when you’re at school and practicing like we did before break,” sophomore tailback Connor Heyward said after practice. “With (Wednesday’s) practice, if you want to call it rust, we knocked the rust off, and today (Thursday) was kind of more about executing and going out there in kind of an all-effort type of day.”
Michigan State practiced for two-and-a-half hours on Thursday in full pads at Laney College in Oakland.
“I thought we needed to get back into playing shape a little bit, push the envelope a little bit,” said MSU head coach Mark Dantonio. “We had a lot of different groups going. We got a lot of work done.
“Today was continuing to focus on Oregon. You have to rep what you’re going to do against them offensively, defensively and on special teams in the scope of all this, so it was all about Oregon. We were trying to play at game speed to the best of our ability.”
The Spartans (7-5) will face Oregon (8-4) at 3 p.m. on Monday (FOX). Michigan State is going for its sixth bowl win in seven tries, not counting its appearance in the 2015 College Football Playoff.
Oregon played in the College Football Playoff a year earlier, advancing to the National Championship Game where the Ducks lost to Ohio State.
Michigan State is in its 12th year under one of its all-time great coaches, Dantonio. Oregon is led by its third coach in three years, Mario Cristobal. Both programs are trying to end 2018 with a healthy win over a major conference opponent, with designs on getting back in the conversation for New Years Six relevance next season.
“If we can come in and beat a big, strong, physical Big Ten team,” said Oregon center Jake Hanson, “I think it will eally cap off this season and what we’ve been try to do and what Coach Cristobal has been trying to do to re-instill the culture.”
The Spartans and Ducks arrived in San Francisco on Dec. 26.
“We had eight practices back home and we’ll have five here,” Cristobal said.
The task for both teams is to transition the previous days and weeks of bowl practice season into a regular game week prep.
“I think we’re all watching the bowl games and seeing the same stuff,” Cristobal said. “There’s some good football, and some hard football. You see special teams mishaps. You see some turnovers, some missed tackling. You see some things show up when you don’t play for an extended period of time. So we’re working at getting a clear understanding of what these practices have to look to give us our best chance.
“We understand the caliber of opponent we’re facing. They’re physical, they’re tough and they have a lot more speed than people give them credit for and this will be a real tough challenge.”
The Spartans expect the rust to give way to a peak by Monday.
“One thing that Coach D has been talking about in practice is having a lot of energy and enthusiasm, so hopefully that will carry over to the game,” said junior safety David Dowell.
The Spartans practiced in shells (helmets, shoulder pads, no leg pads) on Wednesday. They had some thud-contact reps on that day (no tackling to the ground, no low hits).
But Michigan State got after it with a physical day on Thursday.
“(Wednesday) was kind of getting acclimated and everything like that, and then today we started rolling in practice,” said David Dowell.
THE LATEST
Conditions for practice on Thursday were sunny with temperatures in the low 60s.
“It’s a beautiful state, great weather out here,” said senior linebacker Andrew Dowell. “
Michigan State is playing in a California bowl for the third time in six years, having played in the 100th Rose Bowl Classic on Jan. 1, 2014, and in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego last year.
“It’s a blessing to be able to come to California again, after not having the season that we expected, but still being blessed to come to California,” said junior wide receiver Darrell Stewart. “San Francisco is an amazing place to be, there’s nice sight seeing and great people. It’s nothing to be down about, I feel like the biggest feeling among the team is we’re excited to be in California again. We get to experience another great spot, it might not be as warm as last time (in San Diego), but it’s still a great place to be.”
The Spartans were ranked No. 11 early in the season, but dropped out of the rankings following a 4-3 start.
“I just look at it like being able put on pads and play again is a blessing, because you’ve got some people out there who didn’t make a bowl game, so I come out with the aspect and the mindset that I get to play another down, another play, another game in my pads, so I’m excited every time I got out,” Stewart said. “No matter if my body is sore or what, I’m just happy to get to go out there and play again.”
Stewart is one of several regulars on the Michigan State offense who missed games due to injury this season. MSU’s six top receivers missed games due to injury, as did MSU’s left tackle, left guard, right guard, quarterback, fullback and tailback.
Much of MSU’s preseason expectations were built on the fact that Michigan State returned nine players on offense. But all nine of those returning starters missed games due to injury.
MSU’s top offensive player in the first half of the season, wide receiver Felton Davis, was lost for the year to a knee injury during a loss to Michigan on Oct. 20, forcing him to miss the last five games of the year.
“One of my best friends, Felton Davis, with his injury and what happened, and him being a senior, he’s not able to come back, so most of the things I play for are for those guys that aren’t able to come back and put on the Spartan jersey again,” Stewart said. “So I’m definitely dedicating this last game and these last week to those guys.”
Junior quarterback Brian Lewerke has been practicing with the Spartans. He missed the last two games of the regular season while nursing a shoulder injury.
Lewerke has eased back into the practice rotation this month. Sources indicate that there are and were plans and hopes in place for Lewerke to regain strength and confidence in the shoulder and play in the bowl game and possibly start. But Lewerke and Michigan State coaches haven’t commented on his progress, health or availability.
Tailback L.J. Scott played sparingly after MSU’s loss at Arizona State in week two. Scott will be back in action for the first time since the Michigan game.
Oregon rose to No. 12 in the nation after a 5-1 start which included an upset victory over No. 7 Washington on Oct. 13.
Oregon then lost three of four to Washington State, Arizona and Utah before finishing the season with wins over Arizona State and Oregon State.
“LJ Scott is a tremendous back, a good all-around back, good receiver, good blocker,” said Oregon linebacker Troy Dye. “Their back-up running backs are are big backs who run the ball downhill. Their offensive line, they pull well and get downhill.
“We’re looking forwar to seeing a Big Ten offense because we don’t see that, that often.”
Oregon has some proving to do, too.
“Last year, we (the Pac-12) was like 1-8 in the bowl season, so it’s big for the Pac-12 to come out here and show we are a top conference,” Dye said. “And it’s a big game because we’re on the road and we don’t really play that well on the road, so we need to show the nation we can play well on the road.”
Oregon had two road wins this season - at No. 24 California (42-24 on Sept. 29) and at Oregon State (55-15 on Nov. 23).
Michigan State boasts the nation’s No. 1-ranked run defense.
“We’re going to come out and fly around, we’re getting guys back healthy, so hopefully that will help the offense fire on all cylinders,” said Andrew Dowell. “As a defense, we know they (Oregon) have a great offense, and are really balanced with their passing attack and running attack, so as a defense, we just need to come together and play as one.
“We have the opportunity to close out the season on a strong note. This will be our last time together as the 2018 team. This has been a good year for us, we’ve had our ups and downs, but just to be able to close out the book on a good chapter.
“I think it will take some of the same things that it took for us to get wins throughout the season, we’re going to have to play great on defense and be an opportunistic offense like Coach Dantonio always says, and then just finishing. Coach D always talks about finding the inches, and just making sure that even on those intricate little plays, we come out on top.”
THE REST OF IT
More than 70 Michigan State players are planning to watch former Michigan State basketball player Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night in Oakland.
* Earlier on Friday, Spartan players will visit Alcatraz.
* Former Spartan defensive end Shilique Calhoun, a member of the Oakland Raiders, visited practice on Thursday.
“It’s always good to see Shilique,” Dantonio said. “He’s a very positive guy. When you come into contact with him out here, he makes everybody a little better.”