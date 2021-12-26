Bowl Notebook: MSU balancing bowl experience, prep for Pitt
Michigan State is enjoying the bowl experience, while also getting after it on the practice field in the lead up to its Dec. 30 New Year’s Six match-up with ACC-champion Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news