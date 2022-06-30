'Bold action required': Haller approves of Big Ten adding USC, UCLA

On May 23, Michigan State Athletics Director Alan Haller told a gathering at the Detroit Economic Club that the Big Ten Conference would look much different next year and the years ahead.Most observers assumed he was talking about scheduling changes. Perhaps he was also talking about USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten, if it's possible that secret was capable of being contained for four weeks.

The secret, however long it was in the works, broke on Thursday with news that USC and UCLA will be joining the Big Ten, effective in August of 2024.

On Thursday evening, Haller and Michigan State president Dr. Samuel Stanley issued statements of support and welcome to USC and UCLA.

“We are excited to welcome UCLA and USC to the Big Ten Conference," Haller said in the statement. "College athletics is changing, and bold action is required. This move further strengthens the Big Ten and Michigan State, and will benefit our student-athletes with additional opportunities and exposure.

"Michigan State is a national brand and has a strong base of alumni and fans in California, specifically in the Los Angeles area. We look forward to competing against these two premier institutions.”

Said Dr. Stanley: “We are very excited to add two outstanding schools to the Big Ten Conference, not only creating a more competitive atmosphere for our student athletes but also increasing MSU’s exposure nationwide. Both USC and UCLA are excellent competitors, which we welcome, and they share our value of creating a strong student athlete experience. Even more, they are also leading academic institutions, members of the Association of American Universities, with robust research prowess. They make our conference stronger in multiple ways. I support this expansion of the conference and the benefits it will bring to MSU.”



