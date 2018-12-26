SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - When including the College Football Playoff Semifinals, 80 teams will have played in bowl games by Jan. 2.

Those teams have the opportunity of getting extra practice time for every player in the program - an advantage for bowl-eligible teams, and a disadvantage for losing teams.

Michigan State is on the advantageous side of that equation for the 11th time in 12 years under Mark Dantonio, an aspect that has likely helped breed a level of consistent success for the Spartans since 2007.

Michigan State (7-5) will look to capture its sixth bowl victory of the Dantonio era when the Spartans face Oregon (8-4) in the Redbox Bowl at 3 p.m. (FOX) on Dec. 31.

The Spartans departed today (Dec. 26) for San Francisco.

With the expected loss of 20 players for next year (19 seniors, including walk-ons, and one early departure in junior cornerback Justin Layne), the Spartan coaching staff has been pulling double duty - preparing for the Ducks and evaluating its younger players for potentially more involved roles next season.

Preparing for Oregon is job one, of course. But coaches have worked extra periods into practice sessions to take a closer look at young players in the program, some of whom spent the fall on the scout team.

And when you’re talking about a defense that ranked No. 1 in the nation against the run for most of the season - that will lose the services of its top starting cornerback in Layne, slot linebacker Andrew Dowell, and safety Khari Willis, as well as the depth at linebacker Grayson Miller, Jon Reschke and Byron Bullough provided, not to mention nickel safety Matt Morrissey and reserve defensive tackle Gerald Owens - the Spartans will need to replenish its depth on defense in 2019.

Dantonio hasn’t yet talked at length about bowl practice, and assistant coaches have not been available since Nov. 14. But Spartan players have noticed young players starting to rise beneath the second string, especially on defense.

“We’ve definitely got talent in those young guys,’’ said junior middle linebacker Joe Bachie, MSU’s leading tackler with 95 stops. “They bring in talent here and Coach (Mike) Tressel is going to coach them up.”

Examples?

“You look at Jesslord (Boateng), a guy who’s just got straight raw talent and once he understands our defense, he’s going to be a guy to keep an eye on,” Bachie said.