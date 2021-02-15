SpartanMag - Boakye decommits from Michigan State per reports

Michigan State has reportedly lost a commitment from Canadian center Enoch Boakye, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man widely considered the No. 1 player in Canada for the Class of 2022.

Boakye, who had committed to Michigan State last summer, was considered a candidate to reclassify into the Class of 2021 and join Jaden Akins, Max Christie, Pierre Brooks, and possibly Emoni Bates on campus next fall.

News of Boakye’s de-commitment first broke on Twitter by Tipton Edits.

SpartanMag.com has yet to independently confirm Boakye’s de-commitment.