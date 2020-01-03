EAST LANSING - Marcus Bingham didn’t score a single point on Thursday night during No. 14 Michigan State’s 20-point win over Illinois in the Spartans’ home Big Ten opener.

As a matter of fact, the 6-foot-11 sophomore forward finished the night 0-for-2 from the field and 0-of-2 from the free throw line.

Yet the numbers he did put up, a career-high 12 rebounds and five blocks, were just as instrumental and important to MSU’s 76-56 victory over the Illini, as was senior guard Cassius Winston’s 21 points and junior forward Xavier Tillman’s 19.

Reason being.

Most of Bingham’s numbers came against the Illini’s leading scorer and rebounder, sophomore center Kofi Cockburn.

Cockburn, a 7-foot-0, 290-pound freshman center, entered Thursday’s game averaging a team-leading 16 points and 9.7 rebounds a game.

He left Breslin Center with just five points and nine rebounds on 2-10 shooting after nearly a 21-minute outing.

“Marcus Bingham has made some progress,” head coach Tom Izzo said after Friday’s practice, less than 24 hours after the Illinois game. “The next thing, everybody will be patting him on the back. But me, I’ll still be kicking him in the ass, because he’s got to get better every single day. When he got tired last night, he struggled a little bit but I was so proud of what he did.”

Against Michigan, and the Wolverines’ ability to go small and shoot from the perimeter or slip the ball down low to big man John Teske, Bingham’s ability to guard inside and outside will continue to get tested.

Bingham has moved his feet pretty well on the perimeter this year against ball screens, but he’ll be tested at an extreme level by Michigan.

“Marcus can guard pretty good. He is going to have to get out and do some things,” Izzo said. “Marcus is that work in progress. What we saw last night (against Illinois), I haven’t seen that in a practice. But we did get after it this week in practice and I think it really helped a guy like that. We have to get back to smashmouth basketball. That’s what we are, that’s what we do.”

Teammates believe Bingham, although still rail thin, can be a part of that.

“Marcus has improved his defense and for him to go out there and do that tonight, that means he doesn’t have to score,’’ said sophomore wing Gabe Brown, who finished with 12 points as one of four Spartans who scored in double figures against the Illini. “He can go out there and check without letting their bigs score and still have a great game, like what he did tonight.

“I feel like he’s been more locked in, in what he wants to do and what he wants to accomplish as a team and personally for himself. So I feel like he’s getting there.’’

So much so, that the reason for many of Cockburn’s offensive woes on the evening - which included some early first-half foul trouble - came courtesy of the play provided by Bingham down low.

Misery that saw Bingham, who entered the game averaging just 11.5 minutes per game, finish with more than 20 minutes of play on the night.

“They (coaches and my teammates) told me to keep doing my job and I just tried to stay (true) to that,’’ said Bingham, whose longest outing leading into Thursday had been 18 minutes, against both Georgia and Western Michigan. “I didn’t even know I had 12 rebounds and five blocks but, that’s good. I just tried to stay low and move my feet, and it turned out good today.’’

So good, that it caught Illinois’ head coach Brad Underwood’s attention.

“I was really impressed with Bingham and the job he did on both ends of the court, in terms of creating space,’’ Underwood said. “I thought his rebounding was important. He blocked one of Kofi’s shots early . . . his length was a factor.’’

So much so that Bingham established his presence early, and more importantly, carried it through most of the game.

When he wasn’t blocking shots inside, he was changing their trajectory of the shots against him and when he wasn’t pulling down the rebound, he was boxing out, allowing one of his teammates to step in and steal a board against a team, whose front line measures 7-foot and 6-9.

“If I was a hockey guy, I’d put my star on a guy who didn’t score a point, and that was Marcus Bingham’’ Izzo said immediately after Thursday’s game. “He blocked some shots, he got some rebounds, he started to look like a player.’’

And all against a team that came into Breslin with a near 50 percent field goal percentage, in part because of their ability to produce layups and dunks, and a plus 12.5 rebounding margin.

In the end, the results Bingham produced Thursday night were a testament to his growth and maturation in the paint, especially when you consider he wasn’t a factor down low back on Dec. 3, when Duke center Vernon Carey scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in just under 25 minutes.

“I’ve just been listening, trying to listen to my coaches and play off my teammates,’’ said Bingham, who rated his performance as “probably one of the best so far,’’ in a game where he also committed just two fouls and one turnover. “Since the Duke game I’ve started to figure out my role and what I can do to help this team win and tonight, it was defending.

“This was real eye-opening for me. I didn’t play a lot last year, as you know, and this was a good way to start the new year off. But in the end, I’m just trying to stay consistent with what I’m doing and see how far it goes.’’

While Bingham’s performance stood on its own, you could also argue that his work had a positive trickle down effect for Tillman who could concentrate a little more on the offensive end to the tune of 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

“That’s a Kenny Goins game,’’ Tillman said, referencing how much Goins’ ability to do the unsung things last season had a positive effect on the Spartans’ Final Four run. “In most of those games, Kenny would be the most impactful player on the court, defensively, getting stops for us, getting rebounds for us and then on offense, he’d make a big play by sealing or by making the extra pass or setting a good screen, so (in that respect) Marcus played a phenomenal game.’’