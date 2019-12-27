Subscribe to SpartanMag.com and get 25% off your membership, and you'll receive a FREE $75 NIKE gift card.

NEW YORK - Michigan State desperately sought to send its seniors out as winners, and a trio of them - Brian Lewerke, Kenny Willekes and Mike Panasiuk - helped see that plan through.

Lewerke passed for 320 yards on 26-of-37 accuracy with one touchdown throwing and one rushing, along with one interception, as Michigan State defeated Wake Forest, 27-21, in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Friday at Yankee Stadium.

Lewerke rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries.

“He made plays with his legs and his arm,” head coach Mark Dantonio said of the game’s Most Valuable Player. “He had a huge game.”

Panasiuk chipped in a 14-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first half and Willekes delivered a key sack on the first play of Wake Forest’s final drive, resulting in a fumble and a loss of four yards. Wake Forest recovered the fumble, but the Demon Deacons’ hopes of a game-winning drive soon stalled. Willekes provided pressure on Wake Forest’s last offensive play, a desperate, scrambling heave by Demon Deacons back-up QB Sam Hartman which fell incomplete on fourth-and-14.

Michigan State finished the season 7-6. Wake Forest fell to 8-5.

Michigan State improved to 13-16 all-time in bowl games with the win. Dantonio is 6-6 in bowl games. The victory alleviates some of the feelings of discontent about a disappointing season.

“I can say the bar has been raised here immensely,” said Dantonio, who is the reason for the increased expectations. “A 7-6 season, to me, that’s the bare minimum of what we have to do. That’s a great thing. We had a lot of things go against us this year, and a lot of things go against us today.”

But the Spartans persevered, and will go into the offseason with improved feelings about themselves and a three-game win streak. Lewerke, Panasiuk and Willekes won’t be a part of the next chapter, but they closed this one out with New York style.

“We wanted to send the seniors out the right way and give the guys coming back a boost,” Lewerke said.

Panasiuk’s interception return, which was deflected by his brother, Jacub Panasiuk, gave Michigan State a sudden 10-7 lead after Wake Forest controlled the early stages.

Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman was a problem for the Spartans in the first half, but Michigan State corralled him in the second. He had 108 yards passing and 81 yards rushing in the first half, but only 67 yards passing and six yards rushing in the second.

“Once we got used to their tempo and how they played, I felt like we had the game in our hands,” Panasiuk said.

Michigan State shut out Wake Forest in the second half.

“That was our goal at halftime,” Willekes said. “We wanted to get our swagger back and shut them out. We felt like we gave them a couple of touchdowns in the first half. We kind of got things under control.”

Junior place kicker Matt Coughlin hit field goals from 23 and 44 yards in the first half. But he missed a 28-yarder with 3:01 left that could have put Michigan State up by two scores late in the game. After that miss, Michigan State’s defense needed to stand tall, and it did just that.

MSU’s game-winning points came on a 10-yard Lewerke pass to Cody White, capping MSU’s opening drive of the second half. White finished with a team-high eight catches for 97 yards.

Neither team scored again, although Michigan State manufactured three more long drives in the second half which ended without points inside the Wake Forest 30-yard line.

A tipped-pass interception, a fumble at the 6-yard line and Coughlin’s missed field goal prevented Michigan State from icing the game more easily.

“As the game progressed, we got stronger,” Dantonio said. “Our attitude and confidence level continued to raise. They (Wake Forest) have a good football team; they’ll test you.”

But Michigan State passed this one.