Approximately five hours after the Big Ten Conference opted to cancel the Big Ten Tournament, the NCAA followed suit in announcing the cancellation of this year's men's and women's NCAA Tournaments.

The NCAA made the announcement with this statement:





"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

Earlier on Thursday, Rutgers and Michigan basketball players were on the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, warming up for their noon tipoff, when the conference handed down the decision that the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament had been canceled.

The Big Ten announced the decision with the following statement:

“The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-10 pandemic.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

All other conference tournaments due to be played this weekend were cancelled as well.

On Wednesday, Michigan State University announced in a statement that “daily team activities and practices will continue as we monitor the situation.”

That was prior to the cancellation of the Big Ten Tournament.

The statement continued:

“The athletic department is taking direction from the university which has constant contact with the Ingham County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

MSU’s basketball team is in East Lansing, and had not left the Michigan State campus prior to the Big Ten’s statement of cancellation.

On Tuesday, parents of Michigan State football players were told that they would be allowed to watch one scrimmage this spring, but practices would be closed. That plan is being reviewed.



Cincinnati, Michigan and Ohio State have canceled their spring football games.

Baylor and the University of Virginia are among the first schools to suspend all football operations.

Michigan State’s basketball team finished the season 22-9 and ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25. Michigan State earned a share of the Big Ten regular season championship on Sunday, the Spartans’ third straight Big Ten title.

Michigan State was the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.