The cancellation of the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament likely didn't come as a surprise, but the Big Ten's decision to cancel the remainder of spring sports takes the cancellation wave a step further.

The Big Ten made the announcement shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday with the following statement:

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

Michigan State was scheduled to play baseball at Indiana State this weekend. Michigan State's softball team was scheduled to play at Miami of Ohio.