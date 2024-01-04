Big Ten Spotlight: Five programs that won the early transfer window
The early window to enter the transfer portal has officially closed, with the next opportunity coming in the spring. We may see a few players trickling into the portal after this but the vast majority of the names are in.
So let’s take a look at some winners from this portal season in the Big Ten.
*****
INDIANA
New coach Curt Cignetti has been active in the transfer portal this offseason. Indiana currently has the No. 4 portal class in our team rankings. That group is headlined by wide receiver Myles Price, linebacker Aiden Fisher and offensive lineman Trey Wedig.
The Hoosiers also held on to Phillip Dunnam and Trent Howland, who entered the portal but came back to Bloomington.
*****
PURDUE
The portal has been a roller coaster for coach Ryan Walters this offseason. The Boilermakers have done a good job turning over the roster and currently have the No. 6 transfer class in the Rivals Transfer Portal Team Rankings.
Right now, Purdue has landed the highest-ranked player in the entire Big Ten with former Georgia defensive back Nyland Green on his way to boost the Boilermakers' secondary.
The decision by pass rusher Nic Scourton to leave Purdue hurts, however.
*****
WISCONSIN
It’s been a very big offseason for Luke Fickell as he continues to reshape the roster to fit what he wants in Madison. The Badgers landed Tyler Van Dyke from Miami to lead the Badgers' offense next season. Oklahoma running back Tawee Walker should make a good addition with expected changes to the backfield.
Wisconsin has had a lot of players come and go this offseason, as Fickell tries to find the right formula at his new school.
*****
MINNESOTA
PJ Fleck’s team has quietly done very well this offseason with the portal. Bucknell defensive back Ethan Robinson should be an immediate starter for the defense. The team also upgraded at quarterback, as New Hampshire signal-caller Max Brosmer is one of the more intriguing players coming to the conference this year.
The collective also stepped up and helped keep players at Minnesota.
*****
MICHIGAN STATE
Whenever a new coach takes over in today’s college football world you can expect portal entries from the team. What you don’t always expect is six of them to return to the program. That’s what happened for Michigan State and coach Jonathan Smith. That’s a testament to his ability to connect and make good impressions on campus.
Smith is also bringing quarterback Aidan Chiles with him from Oregon State. Chiles has major star potential and realizing that potential could be the key to the Smith era in East Lansing.