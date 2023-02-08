The recruitment of the 2023 class has been all but wrapped, up so there's no better time to break down each conference. Here is how each team in the Big Ten Conference fared in the 2023 cycle.

1. Ohio State (No. 4 nationally) - Although this may have not been the class it could have been, the Buckeyes truly had a phenomenal haul in terms of overall skill. Five-star receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss lead the way and the average star rating of 4.05 finished second only to Alabama.

2. Penn State (15) - The Nittany Lions finished below last year's No. 7 class, but still managed to land plenty of star power by signing 14 four-stars recruits, led by offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, who was in the five-star conversation.

3. Michigan (18) - The Wolverines started a little slow but closed strong and managed to land a top 20 class, led by a receiving haul including three four-stars in Karmello English, Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore.

4. Nebraska (24) - Despite the limited amount of time Matt Rhule and staff were given this recruiting cycle, they managed to sign a top 25 class, headlined by Malachi Coleman, who has as much upside as any player in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

5. Iowa (31) - The Hawkeyes received a major blow when Kadyn Proctor opted to sign with Alabama, but there is plenty to like here with a number of players who could easily outplay their ranking, like four-star Trevor Lauck, who has first-round NFL upside.

6. Illinois (35) - Headlined by three in-state four-star signees in Malik Elzy, Kaden Feagin and Antwon Hayden, Bret Bielema and staff landed the best recruiting haul Illinois fans have seen in some time.

7. Michigan State (36) - The Spartans only signed 16 players from the high school and JUCO ranks, making the No. 36 overall ranking a little deceiving. But Michigan State fans have to be fired up about the defensive line haul, led by four-stars Andrew DePaepe, Bai Jobe and Jalen Thompson.

8. Minnesota (38) - PJ Fleck and staff put an emphasis on size, athleticism and tough players who love football. Four-star running back Darius Taylor was a huge win and is a name you will be hearing plenty of in the near future.

9. Northwestern (45) - Northwestern was able to land a surprisingly strong class despite a rough season in Evanston, and with Michael Kilbane and Tyler Gant the Wildcats' defensive line will be in good hands for the foreseeable future.

10. Maryland (49) - The Terrapins closed strong during the Early Signing Period by landing four recruits within a week of signing day and then capped off the class with the addition of four-star linebacker Michael Harris, who was a late signing day surprise.

11. Wisconsin (58) - Luke Fickell had a limited amount of time to fill a number of holes in this Wisconsin roster, and the No. 58 class isn't truly indicative of the work the staff did this recruiting cycle – due to the number of difference makers it brought in via the transfer portal.

12. Rutgers (65) - Rutgers didn't make a lot of noise during the 2023 recruiting cycle and with 19 total signees the Scarlet Knights will continue to be active in the transfer portal.

13. Purdue (66) - New coach Ryan Walters had his work cut out for him when he was hired roughly a week before signing day, but he was able to retain high three-star defensive line commits Drake Carlson and Will Heldt, in addition to adding a third high three-star defensive lineman in Jamarrion Harkless on signing day.

14. Indiana (67) - With only 15 non-transfer portal signees this was a relatively quiet signing period for the Hoosiers, but the staff did finish strong by landing six of its 15 signees within a week of the Early Signing Period.