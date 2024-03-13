After wrapping up the 2023-2024 regular season with a one-point loss to Indiana, Michigan State must refocus as the No. 8-seeded Spartans enter Big Ten Tournament play against the No. 9-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers. This game will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota at noon eastern time on Thursday and will broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Both the Spartans and Gophers are coming off of losses in their respective last regular season games. Last time out, Minnesota lost 90-66 to Northwestern, and the Gophers may very well need to win the Big Ten tournament to continue their season. Meanwhile, Michigan State is in search of any wins it can get in order to have the Spartans sweating less come Selection Sunday. Michigan State and Minnesota both finished the regular season with identical 18-13 overall records, however the Spartans had a 10-10 recored in conference play, while the Gophers at a mark of 9-11 in the Big Ten. MSU and Minnesota met twice already this season, with each team winning once on its home court.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.) Injured: Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 24 (NET), No. 19 (Kenpom), No. 21 (Barttorvik)

Advertisement

As mentioned, the Spartans are coming off a regular-season finale loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, which has this Michigan State team somewhat stumbling into the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan State has dropped four out of its last five games and now comes into the Big Ten Tournament in need of a win to make sure the Spartans have a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Even with a loss, there is still a good chance that the Spartans make the Big Dance, but head coach Tom Izzo and company would obviously prefer a win over the Golden Gophers on Thursday to ensure that MSU is in the field, and also to stay out the First Four play-in round conversation. Last year's Michigan State team was one-and-done in the Big Ten tournament, losing to Ohio State by a final score of 68-58, which was less than ideal. With that said, a March run still occurred after that, as MSU went on to make the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, and came on overtime period away from advancing to the Elite Eight, ultimately falling to Kansas State by a final score of 98-93. This year's Michigan State team may not have the same luck if the inconsistency issues that have plagued the Spartans all season long aren't corrected quickly. If MSU want to turn things around and make a statement in March, that's start in the conference tournament against Minnesota on Thursday. The Spartans will need to get back to what had them winning games and that is having the top four guys (Malik Hall, Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins) all playing to the best of their ability to give Michigan State the best chance of winning.

Minnesota: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Elijah Hawkins (5'11" Jr.) 2 - Mike Mitchell (6'2" Jr.) 3 - Cam Christie (6'6" Fr.), Braeden Carrington (6'4" So.) 4 - Joshua Ola-Joseph (6'7" Jr.), Parker Fox (6'8" Sr.) 5 - Dawson Garcia (6'11" Jr.), Pharrell Payne (6'9" So.) Injured: N/A Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 87 (NET), No. 75 (Kenpom), No. 77 (Barttorvik)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are a team that has exceeded preseason expectations, and on any given night, can win a game in a difficult Big Ten Conference. With that said, the Gophers have dropped two in a row and need to make some serious noise in the Big Ten Tournament in order to secure an NCAA Tournament bid. The Gophers started off the year looking like they may challenge for a top-six ranking in the league, but unfortunately they have fallen off a bit toward the end of the season due to injuries. One thing that the Gophers do have though is some talented players. Dawson Garcia is capable of big numbers, the junior forward has recorded an average of 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Joshua Ola-Joseph is an underrated piece for this Minnesota team in the front-court that does a lot of the little things. And you can't forget, when healthy, Pharrell Payne is one of the best post players in the conference. In the back-court, the Golden Gophers have some nice pieces there as well. Freshman wing Cam Christie (brother of former Spartan and current NBA player Max Christie) is a promising young guard who can shoot it from deep,. Meanwhile, transfer point guard Elijah Hawkins is one of the best passers in the country, averaging about 7.5 assists per game, which ranks second nationally. Led by head coach Ben Johnson, this Minnesota team gives its best every single night, and if you aren't prepared, the Gophers are more than capable of beating you.

Game Breakdown and Prediction

Metrically, and also in the standings, the Spartans are the better team. But these two teams did split their regular season meetings and also this is basically a home game for the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis. The health situation for Minnesota is something to monitor. With a few Gophers players reportedly having some nagging injuries to deal with, I think the Spartans will be able to take advantage and get over the first hurdle on their road to a Big Ten Tournament run. Michigan State must contain Dawson Garcia and not allow Cam Christie to get hot. Malik Hall and Jaden Akins will be massive in this game offensively for the Spartans, but mainly defensively, as they will most likely draw these tough assignments. I believe Michigan State wins the rubber match. Prediction: Michigan State 72, Minnesota 65