Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo made the trip to Minneapolis for Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Days on Tuesday, hosted at the Target Center, home of the 2024 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament. Izzo was joined at the annual event this year by four of his players: senior point guard A.J. Hoggard, fifth-year senior guard Tyson Walker, fifth-year senior forward Malik Hall, and junior guard Jaden Akins. Also of note is that the women had their media days event at the Target Center on Monday, including MSU head coach Roybn Fralick and select members of the Michigan State women's team. Izzo took the podium in the morning for a roughly 10-minute session to discuss his 2023-2024 team. After a brief compliment of the moderator's attire, Izzo reiterated previous remarks he has made that he is high on this year's squad, but he knows it will take work to get get there. With a lot of uncertainty in the Big Ten, the MSU head coach isn't exactly sure what to expect heading into the campaign. "It's great to be back, and I'm excited about the season," Izzo said in his opening statement. "I not only think we have a better team, but I think you're gonna find this league is so much better than what I've seen (in the) preseason rankings. When I look at some of the teams that got a lot back, and yet I'll be honest with you, other than my own team and a little bit Purdue, it's kind of who knows who has what because there's been a lot of changes in our league, as there has been in the country. So, I'm really excited. I've got some guys that have been through the wars that have succeeded in some and failed in some, and I think that helps prepare them for what we're in for this year." As per usual with Izzo at the helm, Michigan State has a challenging non-conference schedule before getting into the always tough Big Ten slate. The Spartans will play Duke in the Champions Classic in Chicago on Nov. 14, host Butler for the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Nov. 17, play Arizona in the Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs, California on Nov. 23, and face Baylor in Detroit on Dec. 16, among others. Additionally, Michigan State will host Tennessee for a charity exhibition game on Oct. 29. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund. Izzo is looking forward to this event, and is ready to take on the full gauntlet of the 2023-2024 season. "The schedule is pretty good early and it'll kind of give us a great way of figuring out where we are, especially with the game with Tennessee that would have been just a scrimmage," Izzo said on Tuesday. "Now, it's kind of a little more than a scrimmage since we're gonna give the money to Maui. I think is a great deal for (Tennessee head coach) Rick (Barnes) and I, and they're really good, and we scrimmaged them last year. So, I'm excited about a lot of it. "I think, in general, the Big Ten is still the Big Ten. And it seems like other leagues, and I guess we get this negative part about the NCAA Tournament, understand it. Understand it, know that one of us (has) got to win a national championship to get this thing straightened out, and put a little pressure on (Purdue head coach) Matt (Painter), what he's got back. I think they have a great shot, but I think there's some other teams in the league that have a shot, too."

The first question Izzo was asked about was the expansion of the Big Ten. The conference welcomes in several (soon to be former) Pac-12 schools in 2024: USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. The addition of the four West Coast schools provides more competition and notoriety for the Big Ten, but it also makes travel and scheduling more difficult. Izzo provided his thoughts on the benefits and challenges of expansion. "Well, for me they add a chance to get some tan lines in the winter, you know, that's what they're going to be for me, "Izzo joked about the addition of the West Coast schools. "I don't know about the scheduling. I have all the faith in (Big Ten commissioner) Tony (Petitti) and our group and K.P. (Michigan State associate athletic director/strategic initiatives and conference planning Kevin Pauga) and how they do it. It's gonna be a little interesting, but I was here and I was just telling Tony behind the stage and (former Big Ten commissioner) Jim Delaney, when they started this expansion and everything, I was one that was telling him how crazy he was, and as they say, crazy like a fox. Look what's happened with the Big Ten Network. Look at what's happened with the expansion of our league. I think there's been a lot more positives than negatives, and I think that will continue. So, I'm excited. "Those are some good (programs) — (UCLA head coach) Mick Cronin is a good friend. We played USC last year. We played Oregon last year. We haven't played Washington recently, but I guess I'm excited. There's going to be some incredible trips, and I'm looking forward to them."

Izzo was also asked about sophomore guard Tre Holloman's development over the summer, following his freshman year. A Minneapolis native, Holloman appeared in 31 games for MSU last season, averaging 1.4 points per game in 8.4 minutes of playing time on average. "Tre Holloman has had a heck of a summer," Izzo said. "He is probably as hard a working guy as I've got. He is a guy, I say 'three L's,' do you like it, do you love it, or do you live it? He has lived the game. He has been in the gym all summer. He is gaining some weight. I think that's the last thing he really has to do. He is still a little skinnier, but stronger. I think very, very good defensively. He has become a much better shooter. So we're excited. Tre will definitely be in that playing group. We're excited (about) what he's done." Holloman averaged 40.5% shooting from the field as a freshman, but went just 3-for-11 from 3-point range. The mass shooting on campus last winter was also inquired about. Izzo took a prominent public role in the aftermath as the community attempted to come together and recover from the traumatic loss of life. "As far as the campus, you know, it's a shame what's gone on a lot of campuses around the country and what went on at our place," Izzo explained. "It happened. I think our administration did a phenomenal job as we reacted very quickly and within a couple of hours and apprehended the shooter. "Then how our campus kind of rallied around each other was what impressed me the most. I think it's through times that things go wrong that you realize how close-knit you can get, and I think we miss the people we lost. We still feel for the people that have been injured and are recovering, but we are moving forward the best we can, and I think things have been pretty positive."

Speaking of community, though, a common theme Izzo has had throughout the past several weeks has been speaking about how close the team is heading into the season. As the Spartans return most of last year's production on the roster and have several upperclassmen, Izzo was asked if there are any commonalities he sees in this squad compared to past ones he had that have found great success. To that end, Izzo again stressed how close the team is. "About three weeks ago we had a bunch of our pros that came back and a lot of our alums came back, and the first thing they all brought to my attention was it seems like a pretty close-knit, together team," Izzo reiterated. "Everybody talks about that. Everybody has a family. But the only way you get that is that's earned through time. "I've got some fourth- and fifth-year guys. I've got some guys that have been successful. I've had some guys that have failed and had to relook at things. Had some tough losses in the NCAA Tournament. I've had some big wins in the NCAA Tournament. So I think they understand the difference between winning and losing, and then last year coming within an overtime win of maybe getting to another Final Four. I think that left some hunger. "The best thing I look for now is togetherness in your team. Is the chemistry good? Especially when you bring in a good class of freshmen, and yet you have some upperclassmen. Is it a player-coached team? Do the upperclassmen kind of help coach those freshmen? And do we have leadership? "I think we have a chance to have very good leadership. Jeremy Fears I think is one of the best leaders as a freshman that I've had, and I've had a couple of really good ones. Only a couple because there aren't many like that, but he has been great for practices, great for A.J. Hoggard. Those guys go at it every day, and Tre Holloman. I think one of the reasons I'm excited, I think we have pretty good guards. We have both depth and we have talent at that spot, and hopefully that leads you as you go through the season." While Michigan State returns much of its production from a year ago, it also added the fourth-ranked class in the 2023 Rivals team rankings. The Spartans added three four-star prospects and one five-star recruit in its 2023 class, leading the current members of the Big Ten with the top-rated class in the league.

Freshman Xavier Booker was one of those recruits added this fall. Booker was a five-star power forward who hails from Indianapolis and Izzo was asked specifically about he likes about the young big man. "Very, very skilled and talented player is what I like," Izzo said about Booker. "Great family is what I like. And not entitled is what I love. He knows he has to get stronger. He knows he has to get better. He knows he has to play harder, but he has some things that I never had. You know, a foot in arm length and a foot-and-a-half in height, and those things are valuable." Booker checks in at 6-foot-11 and weights 220 pounds according to MSU's official roster listing. Coach Izzo, meanwhile, is approximately 5-foot-9, so he had a good laugh in his quip about Booker's height advantage over him. "Very good athlete," Izzo continued about Booker. "He has adjusted pretty well to college. The banging has been something we all knew he had to get better at, but I give a lot of credit to his mom and dad because they knew that. The day he got out of school, they wanted him up lifting and getting better. Xavier has been a treat to coach, to be honest with you. We know with freshmen everything changes when the game starts and you don't play enough minutes and this and that. That's normal. I mean, everybody has gone through it. "It kind of helped me a couple of weeks ago, I had Jason Richardson in there, and as a freshman he was a top-five player. He came off the bench, and played limited minutes early and then grew into a spot that helped us win a national championship, helped him get to a Final Four the second year, and the fourth or fifth player taken in the draft. "This is a process, and that's what we're trying to tell Xavier. In fact, all the freshmen. But Xavier has the longest process from a standpoint of strength and that ability, but he's got one of the highest prospects as far as skill level and he can shoot it. He can run. He's been fun to coach. I've been really enjoying Xavier." Growth for young big men in the league can take some time as Izzo noted, but he expects big things in the future from Booker. We'll have more coverage on MSU's representatives at Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Days later, so stay tuned. In the meantime, be sure to join in on the forum as well.