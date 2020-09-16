SpartanMag - Big Ten is back; Tucker says Spartans 'ready to compete'

Better late than never.

That is the stance being taken by the Big Ten as it reverses course resumes with football after previously having cancelled the 2020 season due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Big Ten will begin playing games the weekend of October 23-24. The decision to reverse course was made by the Big Ten Council of President and Chancellors via unanimous vote based on information presented by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force.

Big Ten football programs are adopting what the league describes as stringent medical protocols, which include daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.

“Our focus with the Task Force over the last six weeks was to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “Our goal has always been to return to competition so all student-athletes can realize their dream of competing in the sports they love. We are incredibly grateful for the collaborative work that our Return to Competition Task Force have accomplished to ensure the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches and administrators.”

Michigan State President Samuel L. Stanley, who has a background in epidemiology, supports the resumption of football with the enhanced protocols adopted by the Big Ten.

“With all that we’ve learned in the past month about rapid response testing, and from other athletic leagues both professional and collegiate, I feel more confident that we can collectively play football while still keeping our student athletes, coaches and staff safe," Stanley said. "MSU will adhere to the regulations put forth by the Big Ten Conference to move forward in a safe and thoughtful manner.”

For Michigan State, the health and safety of its football players remains top priority.

“As an athletic department our goal is to provide opportunities for student-athletes and I’m thrilled that our football student-athletes will have the opportunity to play this fall,” Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said. “In pursuit of those goals, the first priority is always the health and safety of our student-athletes. With the recent advances in rapid response testing and with stringent medical protocols in place, we are able to provide athletic opportunities while keeping the health of our student-athletes as a foremost principle.”

Beekman indicated that Mel Tucker and members of his program are eager to get back to the football field.

“I know Coach Mel Tucker is eager to begin his first season as Michigan State’s football coach, and I’ve been extremely impressed by the way he’s kept our guys motivated throughout the summer and fall, even when the season was postponed,” Beekman said. “And most importantly, I must reiterate how happy I am for our student-athletes. They always work hard, but this year has been an offseason like none other, and still they’ve persevered and never lost their focus. While football games will definitely look different this fall, I know I will still have immense pride as I watch the Spartans run through the tunnel at Spartan Stadium.”

At this time, Michigan State football players are wrapping up a six-week off-season program under the guidance of head strength and conditioning coach Jason Novak. With the start of the football season five weeks away, the program must quickly shift gears and begin working into football shape. The process of getting football ready typically takes four weeks.

Tucker is confident that his team will be ready to compete on opening weekend.

“Our players have been relentlessly training in our strength and conditioning program and we will be ready to compete," Tucker said. "Thank you to all our Spartan fans for your support and the Big Ten Task Force and the medical leaders who got us here today. Go Green!”

The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. Those test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Students who test positive will receive a different type of test to confirm or refute the first positive test.





“From daily antigen testing for all of our players, coaches and staff to extensive cardiac protocols and protection, the Big Ten Conference and Michigan State are leading the charge to put our players on the field safely and competitively," Tucker said.





Testing will be coordinated by a Chief Infection Officer for each program. That individual will oversee the collection and reporting of data to the Big Ten Conference. Team test positivity rate and population positivity rate thresholds will be used to determine recommendations for continuing practice and competition.

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University and co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee. “The data we are going to collect from testing and the cardiac registry will provide major contributions for all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease among wider communities.”

The league has also adopted guidelines for how to handle football activities in the event of an COVID 19 outbreak within each program or surrounding community. Those protocols are based on the percentage of players and staff within each program that test positive as well as the population positivity rate within the communities surrounding member institutions.

If, for instance, there was a program-wide infection rate of greater than five percent or a community positivity rate greater than 7.5 percent, football activities would be halted until those percentages receded.

Team positivity rate is determined by the number of positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered.

Population Positivity rate is calculated by the number of positive individuals divided by the total at-risk population.

The Big Ten will take additional steps to test and monitor COVID-19 positive football players for Myocarditis, a heart condition associated with many respiratory viruses.

Players testing positive for COVID-19 will undergo a variety of additional tests to screen for Myocarditis.