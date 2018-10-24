When Michigan State’s team arrived for its traditional pre-game interlocked walk across the length of the field at Spartan Stadium, two hours prior to kickoff of Saturday’s game against Michigan, the Spartan players were supposed to stop short of making contact with three Wolverine players who stood in their way and refused to move, the Big Ten office ruled on Wednesday.

Michigan State players continued with their interlocked walk, and met brief, physical resistance from three Michigan players, including Devin Bush.

As a result, the Big Ten office fined Michigan State $10,000 and reprimanded the Spartans football team, coach Mark Dantonio, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Bush for their actions and comments regarding the confrontation prior to last week’s game.

The Big Ten announced that Michigan State violated the conference’s sportsmanship policy when its team walked across the field with linked arms and initiated contact with Michigan players, who were on the field during pregame warmups.

Dantonio, who was walking behind the team during its pregame ritual, was reprimanded for “failing to take action to mitigate a foreseeable conflict from occurring.”

“We are fortunate the series of events that occurred prior to the Michigan-Michigan State game did not escalate into a much more serious matter,” Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany said in a statement. “While traditions hold great importance on our campuses, traditions do not supersede the values of good sportsmanship or the requirement for player safety. We expect more from our coaches, students and administrators and will continue to work with our institutions to prioritize good sportsmanship moving forward.”

Harbaugh was reprimanded for postgame comments about the incident and Dantonio. Bush was reprimanded for tearing up Michigan State’s midfield logo with his cleats before the game.

Michigan went on to beat Michigan State 21-7.

Harbaugh defended Michigan’s players’ right to be on the field and called MSU’s actions “bush league.”

On Sunday, Dantonio refrained from commenting extensively on the incident, but offered:

"As far as everything prior to the game, (I’m) really not going to even bother commenting on it. I’ve never commented on a coach in the past, and I’m not going to comment on one now. And the whole thing to me was sort of juvenile."

Harbaugh responded.

"I see where they used the word 'juvenile,’” Harbaugh said on Monday. “That's trying to brush it under the carpet. Their strength coaches were out there leading it, their assistant coaches were out there. Coach Dantonio was right behind it. That had all the earmarkings an evidence of an orchestrated, stormtrooper march."

Michigan State responded with the following official statement from the athletic department:

“Regarding last Saturday’s pregame timeline, both teams were distributed pregame timing sheets and were in communication earlier in the week about Michigan State’s pregame tradition of walking the field upon arrival to Spartan Stadium.

“There has never been an on-field issue with this tradition in the 12 years under head coach Mark Dantonio. The timing of Saturday’s pregame tradition did not change from previous games, nor did the communication change between both schools.

“MSU was scheduled to leave the Kellogg Center for its walk to the stadium at 9:45 a.m. and left at 9:47 a.m. The team was scheduled to arrive at Spartan Stadium at approximately 10 a.m. and walked the field at approximately 10:02 a.m.

“As a courtesy, Michigan was granted field access before MSU’s arrival with the understanding from both sides that the U of M student-athletes would leave the field during this tradition. Michigan was on the field prior to 10 a.m. as previously agreed upon, but when multiple MSU staff members asked both U of M student-athletes and staff members to please move off the field for the pregame field walk, this did not occur.”

MSU’s statement came less than five hours after Harbaugh voiced more criticisms of Michigan State for what happened two hours prior to kickoff of Saturday’s game.



"When you host a team, both teams share the field,” Harbaugh said during his weekly press conference on Monday. “Each has a sideline, each has a half of the field to warm up on. And then Michigan State locked arms and used every inch of the field in their walk with the attempt of going through or over our guys in a physical manner.”

Harbaugh read a portion of his statement from a piece of paper.

"We were aware they did a traditional walk and we contacted them,” Harbaugh said. “They send us a book, pregame operations, the most detailed and finest I've ever seen. Has everything in it in writing. But that part was not. So we called them and said ‘What time are you guys doing your walk, we don't want to put our players out until you do your traditional walk.’

"They gave us a time. 'It'll be at 9:45 (a.m.).’”

Harbaugh pleaded his case on Monday:

“(We) said OK, great. Then, (we heard) ‘Well, it might be 9:55, now it is going to be 9:55 a day later.' That walk happened another 10 minutes after that. At no point was there any kind of heads up or, ‘Hey could you guys please leave the field.’”

MSU’s statement denies those claims.

Lost in the discussion of the minutia about the timing of the field walk on Saturday and who had access to the field is the issue of Bush’s explosive behavior at midfield afterward. Bush kicked and cleated the grass as a what appeared to be an angry attempt to deface the Spartan head logo. The Big Ten’s reprimand of Bush addressed that issue.

“I’m proud of our guys for keeping their cool,” Harbaugh said.

Did Harbaugh think Bush kept his cool when the junior linebacker had to be restrained after digging and cleating the grass at midfield?

“I don’t blame Devin,” Harbaugh said. “I like the way our guys handled it.”