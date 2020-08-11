SpartanMag - Big Ten cancels fall sports

The Big Ten presidents voted on Tuesday to cancel the fall football season. The league is going to attempt to play the season in the spring.

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.

The decision to cancel the fall sports season was made with input from medical professionals.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.

“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The Big Ten is leaving the door open for the possibility of a spring football season.

"This is where the work continues," Warren said. "We will continually gather information. We will rely on our medical experts internally in the Big Ten. We will have conversations with our athletic directors, our coaches, our chancellors and presidents. We will seek to address the opportunities of having many of fall sports we had hoped to play, be played in the spring including football.

The Big Ten’s decision marks an important one in the college football landscape, as it marks the first major conference to decide to cancel fall football. The Big Ten joins the MAC and Mountain West Conference in canceling the fall football season.

The Big Ten decision came while Pac-12 presidents were on a call to discuss the fate of their season. With the virus inhibiting numerous Pac-12 schools’ ability to practice, it’s expected that the Pac-12 will follow the Big Ten’s lead.

This leaves all eyes on the Big 12, which has a call later Tuesday. The question around college football will be if the Big 12 aligns with the ACC and SEC to attempt to play or follows the lead of the Big Ten.

The Big Ten hinted toward this decision Monday night. On a call with coaches, league administrators engaged with the coaches for the first time on their preferences of how a fall without football would look.

The decision comes after a day fraught with mixed messages and uncertainty, as coaches publicly lobbied to play a season this fall. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska’s Scott Frost both spoke publicly about the desire to play in the fall. Those thoughts were echoed by Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Penn State’s James Franklin. Both Frost and Day mentioned seeking other alternatives.

The decision to attempt to play in the spring means that many of the league’s top players are expected to defect to the NFL draft. Already, Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, Purdue’s Rondale Moore and Penn State’s Micah Parsons have opted out of the season to prepare for the draft. Teams like Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State, who have numerous pro prospects, are bracing for what could happen to their rosters.

SpartanMag.com contributed to this report.