Omari Bledsoe is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound class of 2026 three-star athlete of Nashville, Tennessee.

He's had an interesting journey thus far in his high school career. Bledsoe began his career at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville as a freshman and sophomore. However, this past January, following football season with the Mustangs, Bledsoe transferred to Smyrna High School in Smyrna, Tennessee. Heading into his junior campaign in 2024, Bledsoe is returning to Lipscomb Academy.

The rangy defensive back with great early size is beginning to trend on the national recruiting trail at the Division I level as just a rising soon-to-be junior. Bledsoe received recognition from several Group of Five and FCS programs via offers from Akron, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), UNLV and Western Kentucky. Additionally, several Power Four programs like Kansas, Miami (FL), TCU and West Virginia.

But more importantly to Spartans Illustrated readers, first-year head coach Jonathan Smith and his Michigan State program offered the talented prospect on May 9.