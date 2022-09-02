East Lansing, Mich. - Western Michigan made No. 15 Michigan State sweat on a muggy opening night, but the Spartans left the Broncos with a nothing burger, thanks largely to transfer running back Jalen Berger and his big fourth quarter as Michigan State rallied to a 35-13 victory.

With Western Michigan cutting a 21-3 deficit to 21-13 and owning momentum with 8:13 left, Berger turned things around with a cutback 50-yard run to the Broncos 7-yard line.

Four plays later, on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, Berger rammed over the goal line behind the zone blocking of Nick Samac, J.D. Duplain and Brian Greene to give Michigan State a 28-13 lead.

Michigan State then got a defensive stop, thanks to a third-down sack by Jacoby Windmon and a fourth-down pass break-up by Chester Kimbrough.

Michigan State then delivered a knockout blow when quarterback Payton Thorne went deep to Tre Mosley on a post pattern for a one-play, 43-yard touchdown drive to restore order at 35-13 with 4:07 to play.

Michigan State played the entire second half without defensive leaders and communication cornerstones Darius Snow and Xavier Henderson.

Snow was helped off the field late in the first half with what looked like a lower leg injury. He was carted to the locker room at halftime and seen in an immobilizer in the second half.

Safety Xavier Henderson was lost to an undisclosed injury late in the first half.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker did not give injury updates after the game. Aside from the injuries, Tucker was pleased with the way his team responded during and after the game.

“We have a lot of work to do but I like what I saw in the locker room after the game," Tucker said. "It was a very mature locker room after the game.

“We talked before the game that there’s going to be momentum swings in the game no matter who you play, and how do you get momentum back? You get momentum by executing one play at a time and just stacking plays.

“What I liked is I didn’t see frustration to the point where we couldn’t function. We stayed together. We kept chopping.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

* Windmon, a transfer from UNLV, finished with four sacks, the most by a Spartan since Matthias Askew had four against Western Michigan in 2003. It was one shy of the school record of five sack by Travis Davis against Ohio State in 1987.

Windmon came to Michigan State as a linebacker transfer who could dabble as a rush end. He said coaches made the decision about two weeks ago for him to focus on being a defensive end.

* Thorne had bouts of inaccuracy and finished 12 of 24 for 233 yards. But he managed four touchdown passes against one interception.

“I was pretty disappointed with how I played but there are a lot of factors into that. It was 21-3 at halftime and we didn’t play very well in the third quarter,” Thorne said. “Credit to them. They did a lot of good things. They blitzed a ton. They got pressure and they had some interesting looks that are tough to communicate to everybody up front. There were definitely some times in the game when we didn’t have anything going and needed to get things rolling.”

Thorne was briefly sidelined after taking a hard hit to the upper body while sliding at the end of a scramble keeper. Western Michigan cornerback DaShon Bussell was flagged for a late hit personal foul on the play. Sophomore quarterback Noah Kim replaced Thorne for one snap.

Thorne said he wasn’t hurt on the play, but had trouble getting to his feet due to cramps.

With Kim in the game, Michigan State called for a deep shot to Jayden Reed. Reed drew a pass interference flag on the play near the goal line.

However, Michigan State failed to score on that drive as Thorne was sacked on second down and missed high on a pass intended for Coleman near the goal line. Then Stone missed the first field goal attempt of his career.

* Berger, a transfer from Wisconsin, finished with 120 yards on 16 attempts (7.5 per attempt).

The 50-yarder made amends for his fumble in the third quarter, at a time when Michigan State was inside the Western Michigan 40-yard line with a 21-3 lead. An end zone replay showed Berger’s knee was down, but the replay officials didn’t have access to that shot and ruled it a fumble. Western Michigan took possession, scored a touchdown, turned momentum and put this game in serious doubt late in the third quarter.

* Colorado transfer Jarek Broussard had 54 yards on 10 carries.

* Sophomore wide out Keon Coleman had four catches for 84 yards, including a 41-yard TD grab which gave Michigan State a 21-3 lead.

* Senior Ben VanSumeren was a surprise starter at inside linebacker, next to snow. VanSumeren was visibly quicker than a year ago, when he served as a third-stringer. VanSumeren, who transferred from Michigan two years ago, had 11 tackles.

Grose led Michigan State with 10 tackles.

* Charles Brantley started ahead of Ronald Williams at cornerback and had 10 tackles.* Cal Haladay came off the bench to post 10 tackles.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Michigan State took a 7-3 lead on a 44-yard TD pass from Thorne to freshman wide out Germie Bernard. On third-and-six, Thorne saw a blitz coming, made an audible call and delivered a pass too high for Bernard on an in cut. But Bernard went high in a flash and snared a finger tip catch, then slipped past a tackle attempt and raced the rest of the way for the TD.

Michigan State made it 14-3 on the first play of the second quarter when Thorne hooked up with tight end Daniel Barker on a corner route for a 13-yard TD. Again, Thorne was a bit inaccurate, leading him too much into the corner, but Barker bailed him out with a pretty one-handed catch.

Michigan State pushed the lead to 21-3 when Thorne again saw a blitz coming, made an audible call and went to Keon Coleman versus press coverage for a 41-yard deep ball with 12:26 left in the second quarter.

Western Michigan cut the lead to 21-10 on a 42-yard field goal with :49 seconds left in the third quarter.

THE REST OF IT

* Senior Kendell Brooks, a second-year transfer from North Greenville University in South Carolina, replaced Henderson and received the first first-string reps of his Michigan State career.

Brooks went down with what appeared to be cramps midway through the third quarter. Michigan State went with Angelo Grose and freshman Jaden Mangham at the safety positions at that time.

Mangham and Brooks played a few snaps together late in the first half when Grose was briefly out with an undisclosed ailment.

* True freshman Jack Stone missed a 44-yard field goal attempt, wide left, with 5:29 left in the third quarter and Michigan State leading 21-10.

Western Michigan answered with a 42-yard field goal from Palmer Domschke to cut thelead to 21-13 with :49 left in the third quarter. Moments earlier, Western Michigan appeared to cut it to 21-17 when WE Corey Crooms worked free from freshman safety Jaden Mangham for what would have been a 15-yard TD pass. That play was nullified by an illegal man downfield penalty.

With Henderson and Snow unavailable and MSU’s offense sputtering, Western Michigan controlled the third quarter.