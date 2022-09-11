East Lansing, Mich. — Michigan State’s running game was the strongest facet of its offense Saturday evening, an offense that outscored the Akron Zips 52-0 in Spartan Stadium.

In a game where Michigan State’s passing attack was inconsistent, transfer tailbacks Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard picked up the slack. Berger finished the game with 107 yards and three touchdowns, while Broussard totaled 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Redshirt senior Elijah Collins got in on the action, too, scoring his first touchdown since 2019 when he chipped in a 1-yard TD run with :21 seconds left in the third quarter. That was the final scoring play for either team, an exclamation point on a slow-build blowout for the Spartans.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker saw progress in the run game.

“I see guys hitting the hole with some velocity and being physical and falling forward on contact,” Tucker said. “Getting yards after contact and things like that. Fighting for every yard. Those guys, they're running hard and the line is blocking. Our quarterbacks are getting us in and out of the correct plays so we can run the ball efficiently. And the tight ends are blocking and the receivers are out there getting the job done blocking people.

“It’s a team effort being able to run the ball. It starts up front with the line. And then the backs, they've got to hit the hole with some velocity and some power and some vision. And get what we can get. Even when Eli [Elijah Collins] got in there, you could see that he was hitting the hole and he was running hard and trying to get everything that he can get and taking care of the football at the same time. That's what we have to be able to do. We have to be able to run the football.”

Berger, a redshirt sophomore, eclipsed 100 yards rushing in his second straight game after tacking on 120 against Western Michigan last week. In two seasons at Wisconsin, Berger never rushed for more than 100 yards in a game.

Broussard, a fifth-year senior, earned five more carries and rushed for 27 more yards than he did last week. He scored multiple touchdowns for the first time since Dec. 29, 2020, when Colorado played Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

The transfer tandem inserted themselves on Michigan State’s first drive of the game. After two rushes for less than five yards each, Berger ran for 18 yards to Akron’s 34 yard line on the third play of the drive. Michigan State QB Payton Thorne audibled and changed the direction of the run, toward a numbers weakness in the Akron defensive front. Zone blocking from Matt Carrick and Spencer Brown on the right side helped spring Berger.

A facemask penalty on Akron’s Jalen Hooks midway through Berger’s run put the Spartans at the 19-yard line.

Broussard rushed for six yards following a 12-yard completion to senior receiver Jayden Reed. Broussard punched in his first touchdown as a Spartan on the next play with a one-yard run.

“I feel like we complement each other really well running the ball,” Broussard said of his tandem with Berger. “There’s really no dropoff from my point of view. I feel like we can get things rolling and it looks good.”

What does he like about the tag team approach?

“The idea of keeping your legs fresh and having somebody that’s going to encourage you to make a play,” Broussard said. “He makes a play, I want to make a play. Just kind of feeding off of each other and keeping our legs fresh I feel is very beneficial to the team.”

Berger scored his first touchdown on Michigan State’s third drive of the game. Like Broussard’s first, it came on a one-yard rush. That was the second of six rushing touchdowns in the red zone for Michigan State. All six went for two yards or less. In other words, Michigan State got to the goal line often in this game and took advantage.

That kind of opportunistic scoring will help satisfy the staff’s desire for Michigan State to cultivate a “killer attitude,” as defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton put it during the Mel Tucker Radio Show on Thursday.

Broussard’s longest run of 13 yards came on third-and-one at the Michigan State 45-yard line, early in the second quarter. On an inside zone play, he bounced outside, broke a tackle and scampered into the secondary.

But bouncing outside worked against him a little later. On MSU’s next drive, Broussard took the handoff on fourth-and-one at the Michigan State 47-yard line and was stopped for no gain.

“I got the ball, I bounced it, I should've got back vertical,” Broussard said. “Just next play mentality. The next time my name was called I had to make the most of it. That's just how I go by. I can't really look back in the past and let that bug me.”

Broussard did make up for it, rushing for 11 yards on his next carry, looking increasingly determined and fiery. Eight plays later, Berger scored to give Michigan State a 21-0 lead.

Berger’s longest run of 23 yards came in the third quarter, on second-and-four at Michigan State’s 37 yard line. Berger rushed up the middle, showing good patience and vision to carry the ball into Akron territory. Eight plays later, Broussard scored his second touchdown of the game to make it 38-0 Michigan State.

Michigan State’s play calling on this day unveiled an interesting usage of Broussard and Berger. On most of MSU’s scoring drives, one of the running backs would provide chunk yardage early in the possession, and then the other would come in with fresh legs and lungs once the ball got inside the 10- or 15-yard line.

“I just feel like, week by week, it'll only get better because we’ll just get better as we play,” Broussard said. “With me being older and having a little more experience, as the game goes on and we watch the tape, we kind of just chop it up, talk about where each other's eyes are and what we see and stuff like that.”

After rushing for 197 yards against Western Michigan, Michigan State finished with 260 against Akron. Broussard, Berger and company will test their abilities against their first Power Five opponent of the season next week against Washington.

“There’s a lot of excitement going forward, but like I said, it's just a week by week approach,” Broussard said. “Whoever’s on the schedule, that's who we’re going to focus on.”

Michigan State will take on the Huskies in Seattle, next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.