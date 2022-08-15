Berger among the bright spots in Saturday's scrimmage

East Lansing Mich. - Mel Tucker learned a few things about his team during Saturday’s scrimmage, and it sounds like most of it was positive.

The scrimmage was closed to the public and media. Tucker didn’t expand on any weaknesses or problems that surfaced during the scrimmage, but spoke mostly about the offense when listing some of the bright spots.

“We ran the ball at times with some guys,” Tucker said. “(Jalen Berger) was about five yards a pop.”

Berger (6-1, 205, R-Soph., Newark, NJ) transferred to Michigan State from Wisconsin last winter. He went through spring practice with the Spartans.

“He was running behind his pads and falling forward on contact,” Tucker said. “He had really good traffic burst through the hole. He showed good vision and ran hard.”

Berger, Colorado transfer Jarek Broussard, senior Elijah Collins and junior Jordon Simmons have all started at the Power Five level. And Harold Joiner, a transfer from Auburn, was a fringe playing group player for the Spartans last year.

“There is a lot of competition there,” Tucker said. “I mentioned Berger, but Broussard is doing well and is showing up. I’m glad we got him.

“Elijah has been playing fast. Harold has been hitting the hole hard. He has really good ball skills out of the backfield.

“Jordon Simmons is hitting his tracks and running hard and being physical.

“We are going to scrimmage again on Friday. That’s going to be a huge scrimmage for us because that’s something we are going

“We are going to have to decide who we are going to give the reps to in preparation for the game. Not everyone can get reps (in practice) in game week. This is a huge week for us. We need to raise our level of intensity and our level of consistency.”

As for other players who caught Tucker’s eye in the scrimmage:

“Payton (Thorne) was efficient and competed well. (Tight end) D.J. Barker showed up and was very productive in the opportunities he did have.”

As for defense:

“(Tight end) Ben VanSumeren is really coming on,” Tucker said. “He had a good spring and the last couple of days and last week he really played well and carried it over and had quite a bit of production.”

“(Senior safety) Xavier Henderson is very consistent, is playing fast. His speeds are up on a consistent basis based upon the numbers we get out of the units.

“(Senior defensive tackle) Jacob Slade is in really good shape. He is in great condition. He looks quick. Obviously he is stout against the run but he is showing some push in the pocket in the past rush and working the edges and being disruptive.”

Place kicker is one of the biggest question marks for the team. True freshman Jack Stone was a highly regarded prospect in the recruiting exposure camps last summer but had limited opportunities in high school last fall. Sophomore walk-on Stephen Rusnak saw playing time as a true freshman last fall at the end of the year when five-year starter Matt Coghlin developed a lower body injury.

Rusnak was 4-of-5 on extra points for Michigan State last year and was 0-for-1 on field goals, missing a 40-plus yarder in the snow against Penn State.

“We are not clear right now who is going to be the guy (at place kicker) but I’m encouraged by what I see out there,” Tucker said. “I feel like we will be very productive at that position but it’s still open."

Michigan State, ranked No. 15 in the initial Associated Press poll released earlier today, will begin its season on Friday, Sept. 2 against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium.