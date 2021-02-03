SpartanMag - Benny flips to Michigan in unprecedented fashion

If Mel Tucker didn’t hate the University of Michigan before today, he surely does now.

Eleven months into his tenure as head coach of the Michigan State Spartans, Tucker saw his top-ranked player for the 2021 recruiting class, Rayshaun Benny, flip his commitment from Michigan State to Michigan on the first day of the late signing period.

Benny is a Top 100 defensive lineman from Oak Park High School. He delivered the news via a Twitter post at 8:30 a.m. that he has committed to the University of Michigan.

Benny delivered the news with a simple, generic Michigan "COMMITTED" edit which didn't include his likeness. He didn’t appear on camera via video or still photo to declare his intentions.

His Twitter decision did not come with any words or written statement. He didn't take time to have an elaborate video or edit made to announce his decision, as is common for today's recruits, leading to speculation that it was a last-minute final decison for Benny, with the big lineman finally bending to immense, late-breaking forces from Ann Arbor. Michigan's concerted effort to flip his decison has been going on for weeks, which is fair and expected in today's world of recruiting. But a flip on signing day morning, from one school to its rival, is unprecedented in this state.

Michigan State, like every program, has been the victim of signing day flips over the years. But never in recent memory has Michigan State lost a player on signing day to its hated rival from Ann Arbor.

Benny originally committed to Michigan State on Nov. 9 but curiously did not sign during the early signing period in December.

Benny was the highest-ranked member of the Michigan State recruiting class prior to this decision. His flip to Michigan will likely send MSU’s class outside of the Top 40. Michigan State began the day with the nation’s No. 31 class.

Michigan was regarded as the leader for Benny through most of last spring. Tucker led a strong effort to land Benny through the summer and into the early fall. Michigan State’s 27-24 victory over Michigan on Oct. 31 helped tip the scales toward the Spartans for Benny as he committed to Michigan State a few days later.

Benny mentioned in late November that he didn’t plan to sign with the Spartans in December, and instead wished to wait until December. That curious decision proved to be the precursor to this February flip.

This decision marks the first time as head coach that Tucker has experienced an axiom that past Spartan coaches have voiced - it’s easier to beat Michigan on the field than in recruiting.

Michigan’s recruiting pull seemingly dipped a bit this year with the Wolverines experiencing a 2-4 season, barely avoiding a 1-5 mark by rallying to beat Rutgers in triple overtime. Michigan didn’t play a team with a winning record in 2020 and likely avoided further humiliation by canceling games against Ohio State and Iowa at seasons’ end. Head coach Jim Harbaugh managed to keep his job, and took a pay cut to sign an extension after the season, but still managed to deal this signing day blow to Tucker and the Spartans. It might prove to be the last major victory of his tenure at Michigan, unless he leads a turnaround on the field this fall.

Harbaugh’s job security at Michigan might be on shaky ground, and if 2021 proves to be his final season in Ann Arbor, he will at least remember this signing day snafu in the final month of Tucker’s first year as head coach. Tucker isn’t likely to forget, either.