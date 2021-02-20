SpartanMag - Ben VanSumeren transferring to Michigan State

Michigan State’s linebacker situation received a boost when former University of Michigan Wolverine Ben VanSumeren committed on Saturday to the Spartans as a transfer.

The commitment comes less than 24 hours after VanSumeren told SpartanMag.com that he was “very close” to making a decision, in this week's edition of The War Room.

He committed to Michigan State over Indiana and West Virginia.

VanSumeren is a thick, squatty linebacker at 6-2, 253, but he moves well at that weight. He isn’t a speed burner, but he can get around and thump a little bit.

VanSumeren, of Essexville, Mich., and a product of Essexville Garber High School, played inside linebacker at Michigan last year. He was listed as a junior, which means he has two more years of eligibility.

Last year, VanSumeren played 77 snaps for the Wolverines and had seven tackles and one assist. When he came into the game, Michigan usually shifted to a two-gapping 3-4.

VanSumeren told SpartanMag.com on Friday that Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been in contact with him every day since VanSumeren entered the transfer portal.

“They (Michigan State coaches) say they like my abilities to run sideline to sideline, cover and play thick in the run game,” VanSumeren said.

VanSumeren said Tucker and Indiana head coach Tom Allen were the most aggressive head coach recruiters he encountered during his transfer process.

As for VanSumeren transferring from Michigan to hated Michigan State, SpartanMag.com asked him on Friday what it would be like to visualize himself playing for a former rival.

“I wonder how it would go over,” he said, “but at the same time I wouldn’t mind being a villain.”

What are Michigan State coaches telling him about the Sparans’ current linebacker situation?

“Immediate playing time,” he said. “(They) really liked my film and how I move.”

Where does he fit? Michigan State is returning Noah Harvey as a returning starter at inside linebacker but must replace Antjuan Simmons at the Mike linebacker position. Chase Kline returns as a member of the playing group and will compete for starting status.

VanSumeren will be in the mix for a starting job as well as one of two linebackers in MSU’s 4-2-5 system.

Incoming freshman Ma’a Gaoteote, a four-star recruit, is expected to compete for a role as will sophomore Cal Haladay.

VanSumeren’s commitment likely increases MSU’s chances with VanSumeren’s younger brother, four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren. The younger VanSumeren is ranked the No. 4 recruit in the state of Michigan for 2022 and the No. 182 player overall. He has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M and others. He was committed to Michigan before de-committing on Feb. 12 after his brother entered the portal.